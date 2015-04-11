Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Fishing Updates and Mystery Books in Manzanita, N. Oregon Coast

Published 11/04/2015 at 5:25 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff


(Manzanita, Oregon) – Two events of interest to mystery writers and readers are happening in the north Oregon coast haven of Manzanita this month, while another event is an exciting look at local fishing.

On Saturday, November 21, from 10 a.m. to 1230, Deborah Reed will teach a writing workshop on the Elements of Suspense.

Learn techniques to keep your reader turning the page. Students will read examples illustrating various ways to build suspense and should bring examples of work they aspire to. Everyone should also bring a piece of their own writing, which Deborah will critique in the class.

Deborah Reed is author of the recently released novel Olivay. Her novel Things We Set On Fire sold over 100,000 copies in the first six months, and Carry Yourself Back to Me was a Best Book of 2011 Amazon Editors’ Pick.

Held at the Hoffman Center, the workshop is $30. Register and get more information here.

Also that day, Rene Denfeld will read from her book The Enchanted at the Hoffman Center for the Arts at 7 pm.

Denfeld's first novel has garnered many awards and rave reviews to include: #1 Book of the Year, the Oregonian; One of the Top #5 Books of the Year, Powell's Books; an Indie Next Pic;, and winner for Best Foreign Novel 2014 for the French Prix Award.

Following Denfeld's reading and Q&A, we'll have our popular Open Mic where up to nine local writers will read 5 minutes of their original work. The suggested (not required) theme for the evening's Open Mic is "Magic."

Admission for the evening is $7.

On the more natural side of things, anglers and fish enthusiasts alike will want to see the November 12 presentation in Manzanita for an exciting update on the latest coho and Chinook salmon populations in our local rivers. The Lower Nehalem Watershed Council will welcome acting District Fish Biologist Paul Atwood, from Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Tillamook District office, for its upcoming Speaker Series event on November 12th at 6:30 pm.

The presentation will be held at the Pine Grove Community House, 225 Laneda Ave, Manzanita. Doors open at 6:30 pm for refreshments. The presentation will start at 7:20 pm following an update from Lower Nehalem Watershed Council.

More about Manzanita below and at the Manzanita Virtual Tour, Map.







 


More About Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, saut�ed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

 

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 