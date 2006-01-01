Fishermen Needed by State Officials for Oregon Coast Fish Study

Published 03/23/2014

(Newport, Oregon) – State wildlife officials are looking for help from fishermen to catch and release ocean bottom fish along the Oregon coast - part of a research project that looks at how fish populations differ.

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) needs volunteer anglers this spring and fall to help with the project.

ODFW's Katie Pierson said this is what is known as a hook and line sampling, and it is so far the only method that gets each fish in hand so scientists can measure its length and weight. They are hoping to not only look at and compare fish populations within the various Marine Reserve zones but look at those species outside of those area.

In 2013 Kelly Lawrence, a volunteer angler, landed this 55 pound Lingcod, the biggest fish caught during the 2013 hook and line sampling season.

The volunteer efforts happen on the central, north and southern Oregon coast. Fishermen will participate in an 8-hour ocean outing leaving from Port Orford, Newport, Depoe Bay or Garibaldi. ODFW will provide the rods, reels and terminal tackle and, since volunteers are participating in scientific research, no fishing license is required.

To volunteer, e-mail your name, phone number, e-mail address and which port(s) you’d like to depart from to odfw.marinereserves@state.or.us or call 541-867-7701 ext. 241.

“As fishing dates near, we will contact all volunteers on the list,” Pierson said. “Fishing trips will be filled on a first come, first served basis.”

In 2012, state officials designated five marine sites off the Oregon coast to advance scientific research as well as conserve underwater habitats and their biodiversity. Studies of fish communities are one of the many ways ODFW is studying the ecological and socio-economic effects of the reserves, Pierson said.

