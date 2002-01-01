Nature, Kite Events Kick Off First Weekend of Summer on Oregon Coast

Published 06/19/2011

(Oregon Coast) – In Oregon coast towns like Cannon Beach, Seaside, Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Manzanita, Rockaway and Pacific City, the first week of summer is all about the great outdoors. The first day of summer is Tuesday, so appropriately enough this first week of the season – the last before the big bang of Fourth of July – is all about enjoying the ocean air. Nature walks, guided tours, a kite festival, outdoor markets and even a rodeo mark the beginning of a summer of Oregon coast fun.

Crabbing, Clamming and Bridge Walks in Waldport. Every Friday through Tuesday you can catch a crabbing or clamming demonstration at the Alsea Bay Bridge Interpretive Center. These happen at 10:30 a.m.

Newport

At 2 p.m. every Friday through Tuesday, there’s the Alsea Bay Bridge Walk, where you can learn about the bridge and its historic predecessor.

All of it happens at the center, right next to the bridge in Waldport. 541-563-2002 or 1-800-551-6949.

In Newport, it’s about gardening on June 26 with the Central Coast Secret Garden Tour. Coastal gardening has real challenges including wind and salt, but you will be amazed at what creative gardening and landscaping can do by the sea. Tickets include food, a wine tasting, desserts, live music and an art auction. Noon – 6 p.m. $20 in advance by calling 541-574-8898 or emailing info@samfamshelter.org. Newport, Oregon.

Fun with kites in Lincoln City

Lincoln City hosts a massive kite festival on June 25 and 26. It’s the Summer Kite Festival at the D River State Wayside, with kite-flying demonstrations, kid’s events, running of the Bols and more. The wayside is in the middle of town. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org.

Dive into the spirit of small town America with three events in Tillamook this coming weekend.

The 27th Annual Milk Run happens June 25 – 27, with a 2-mile walk, 5K and 8K walk/run, a 10K run and kids’ course. It all begins at 8 a.m. at the local YMCA, 610 Stillwell Ave. 503-842-9622.

June 25 is the Tillamook June Dairy Festival. The theme this year is “Tillamook-Our slice of Heaven in 2011.” The children’s parade is at 10:30 a.m. and a grand parade at 11 a.m. All of it happens in downtown Tillamook, Oregon. 503-812-0591 or 503-842-7525.

On June 25 and 26 you’ll find the Tillamook County Rodeo at the Fairgrounds. 4603 Third St. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-930-7656. www.tillamookrodeo.com.

In Seaside, discover sea life and river life, as the Seaside Aquarium and the city kick off the weekly Discovery Programs.

Tillamook Bay

Every Fridays it’s Seaside Estuary Discovery Program at Quatat Park, right on the river. Learn how the tides and salt water affect the rivers. You might find them throwing out a crab pot (or reeling in a catch), testing the water, or examining a plankton tow.

Every Saturday there’s the Beach Discovery Program on the beach, in front of the aquarium. Touch live animals, view sand from a clam's perspective, or ask a question of the staff. 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. On the beach in front of the aquarium. Seaside, Oregon. 503-338-9271

Waldport's Bridge

Seaside

