Fireside Motel. Just steps away from the pounding surf of Yachats - super pet-friendly

Yachats Oregon Coast Updates
Oregon Coast Total Eclipse: State Parks Taking Reservations
Starting Thursday, OPRD will begin taking campground reservations for the spectacular total solar eclipse. Science, travel tips, lodging. Manzanita lodging, Oceanside lodging, Newport lodging, Lincoln City lodging
Big New Additions Coming to Two Oregon Coast Towns
A new spa in Pacific City and a new visitors center at the Tillamook Cheese Factory. Lodging news
Yachats Celtic Music Festival Brings Dance, Whiskey, Mystery to Oregon Coast ...
16th annual Yachats Celtic Music Festival coming November 11 to 13. Yachats events
State of the Oregon Coast Conference, Citizen Science Events
Fascinating events centered around the politics, management and science of the Oregon coast. Lincoln City events, Yachats events, Pacific City events
Labor Weekend Holiday Travel Advice for Oregon Coast: Lodging, Gas, Traffic, ...
Labor Day means big things for the Oregon coast: big traffic, big lodging prices, big crowds - but also big fun
Bevy of Beachy Events: Labor Day Weekend Highlights on Oregon Coast
There's a lot to do and see out on the beaches - even more than meets the eye. Seaside events, Manzanita events, Tillamook events, Lincoln City events, Yachats events
Treats, Tide Pools and Trippy Lifeforms at Oregon Coast Nature Events
Oregon's conservation group CoastWatch is hosting a series of fun, interesting and sometimes yummy events. Depoe Bay events, Yachats events
Best Seats in the House: Four Incredible Oregon Coast Benches
Oregon coast views so stunning you have to take them in sitting down. Travel tips, Depoe Bay, Yachats, Oceanside, Manzanita
Three Central Oregon Coast Nature Sites Are Bigger Than They Look
Delights are discovered in beach spots that are bigger than they look. Depoe Bay, Yachats, Seal Rock
Oregon Coast Lodging News: Latest in Pacific City, Newport, Depoe Bay
Spring usually means a hefty helping of changes and additions to the vacation rentals, hotels and motels in the region
Big Music Fests on Central Oregon Coast: Classical in Yachats, Judy Collins
One massive feast of classical happens in the tiny town of Yachats, while the slightly bigger burgh of Newport welcomes 70s pop legend Judy Collins. Yachats events, Newport events
Waldport man, dog struck, killed along Hwy. 101
21 Dec 2016 at 9:41am
A Waldport man and his dog died Tuesday night after being struck by a car on Highway 101 in Yachats. Oregon State Police Lt. Cari Boyd said Wednesday that Travis J. Eppinghaus, 37, was walking in the northbound lane of the highway, carrying his dog ...
Top Ten Reasons to Hit the Oregon Coast This Weekend
8 Dec 2016 at 8:55pm
Throughout Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151. December 10 is the 31st Annual Yachats Winter Celebration Opening Ceremony. It all begins with an official declaration of the opening of Yachats Winter Celebration (7 p.m.) followed by a brief talk by Mary ...
Man and dog struck, killed on Highway 101
22 Dec 2016 at 1:34am
YACHATS, Ore. (AP) ? Authorities say a man and his dog died after they were stuck by a car on Highway 101 along the Oregon Coast. The Register-Guard reports (https://goo.gl/M9GHoc) that 37-year-old Travis Eppinghaus was walking in the northbound lane of ...
Deadly crash on Hwy 101 in Yachats
21 Dec 2016 at 12:53am
YACHATS, Ore. ? A deadly pedestrian crash blocked part of Highway 101 in Yachats on Tuesday night, Oregon State Police said. The crash happened sometime after 7 p.m. near milepost 164. Troopers said a pedestrian died in the crash. Drivers are able to get ...
Riverfront Small Home on 40 Breathtaking Acres in Oregon
20 Dec 2016 at 5:10am
A RARE FIND ? 40.3 RIVERFRONT ACRES with charming custom tiny home in Yachats recently called one of top 16 places to live in USA. Beautiful pastures, inholder grazing rights on adj. property, barn, some timber and 3 excellent fishing holes for salmon ...
Oregon Coast Road Trip: From Florence to Newport
13 Dec 2016 at 12:15pm
Further up the coast is the charming town of Yachats. Each fall, it hosts a Celtic festival that ... Newport was one of the most-visited areas along the Oregon coast at the turn of the century, particularly the Nye Beach neighborhood, named after ...
Planning a ride along Oregon/Washington coast late Feb early march
17 Dec 2016 at 2:42am
By the time I head to PDX for the holiday most of it will be done. One April, when the weather was warmer than you'll be seeing, I rode to my folk's place in Yachats. On the airhead I made it in the same time it takes in a cage because it was raining so ...
Yachats rainbow
20 Nov 2016 at 1:53pm
I just got back from a couple nights in Yachats, Oregon. The weather forecast was not good, but the weather wasn?t always that bad. We were able to take a 3-hour hike to Cape Perpetua Lookout yesterday without getting wet, and today we had a brief break ...
The Best 10 Clam Chowders on the Oregon Coast, From Astoria to Yachats
6 Jun 2016 at 11:11am
If you're a restaurant on the coast, you serve clam chowder. That's just the way it is. Like saltwater taffy and fudge and ice cream, it pervades the beachfront because tourists expect it. This despite the fact that, as it turns out, our clams don't make ...
Yachats, Oregon
31 Jan 2010 at 8:00am
In order to open up land in the Coos Bay area for homesteading in the early 1860s, the U.S. Army forcibly marched the Coos and Lower Umpqua Indians 80 miles (130 km) north over rugged terrain to the Alsea Sub-Agency reservation in Yachats where the ...
