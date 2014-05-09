Heatwave and Fire Dangers for Portland, Oregon, Even Coast

Published 09/05/2014

(Oregon Coast) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland said it's one more period of hot weather over southwest Washington and northwestern Oregon on Friday and Saturday, with things warming into the 90's in much of inland Oregon, including Portland. Some towns will be as high as the mid 90's.

There is also a red flag warning for fire dangers throughout inland Oregon and even as far as coastal towns and forests.

“The coast will again probably see many locations reach into the 80's on Saturday as well, but the final values will depend on how quickly the sea breeze kicks in as some marine air spreads in from from the south later in the day,” the NWS said in a bulletin.

The Oregon coast gets much cooler on Sunday, but the inland parts of Oregon will drop in temperature much more slowly and things will likely remain quite warm.

Most of the north Oregon coast will be up in the 80's and possibly the 90's – even in some beach towns. Hottest areas are predicted to be the Nehalem Bay and Rockaway Beach section of the north coast, while Tillamook is firmly predicted to be around 90.

On the central coast, things are a bit cooler and closer to 80 on Friday and down in the 70's on Saturday. For both the north and central coasts, Saturday night will likely bring fog and Sunday will cool off into the 60's.

This return of hot weather means people will again hit the area and rivers and streams for relief from the heat. The NWS had some words of caution about this.

“Historically, a large portion of fatalities in this area during hot spells occur on area rivers,” the NWS said. “Be careful of swift currents.”

The NWS said to also wear life jackets and stay hydrated with liquids.

Meanwhile, on the more serious side, most of the state is in a red flag warning until Saturday, meaning fire danger is high. In a highly unusual move, this warning includes the coast, along with Portland, Silverton, Salem, Eugene, Bend, etc. Already at least one fire was smoldering on the coast this week.

The Oregon coast range is also under the red flag warning. This is the result of heat and low humidity. These conditions could lead to explosive fire growth, and a red flag warning means critical fire dangers are in place.

