Warnings for Oregon Coast: Hot Weather Advisory, Fire Dangers

Published 08/17/2016 at 6:41 PM PDT - Updated 08/17/2016 at 6:45 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – Major hot weather advisories and warnings are going up not just for inland Oregon and places like Portland or Eugene, but the Oregon coast is now under a heat advisory and a red flag warning.

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Portland issued these earlier today. The hot weather advisory is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday evening for the Oregon coast, saying temperatures could rise as high as the 90's in this area. The red flag warning is in effect for the same period, with the NWS saying critical fire conditions will require extra caution in coastal forests. (Note: finding lodging will be difficult this weekend - see Oregon Coast Lodging for possible openings).

While there is no official word yet, it is entirely possible there could be a campfire ban and a beach fire ban being issued along the beaches. These kinds of warnings have produced such a ban in the past, although the short length of these warnings may well not call for that.

The heat advisory starts at noon on Thursday and runs until 9 p.m. on Friday for the entire north and central Oregon coast, including the towns of Florence, Yachats, Newport, Lincoln City, Pacific City, Tillamook, Manzanita, Cannon Beach, Seaside and Astoria. Friday will be the hottest day, reaching into the 80's maybe even the 90's along the beach towns, while overnight lows may only be in the 60's.

Towns slightly inland, like Tillamook, Garibaldi, Astoria or Toledo, will likely see much higher temps, closing in on the same valley highs of 100 degrees.

“This extended period of hot weather will increase the risk of heat related illnesses and injuries,” the NWS said.

The NWS said an upper ridge of high pressure will settle over Oregon from Thursday through Saturday that will create extreme hot weather. Northeast to east winds will intensify the heating on Friday. It looks like Saturday and Sunday are predicted to drop into highs in the 60's and low 70's for most of the coastline. NWS forecasts seem to indicate the central coast will be hotter than the north coast on Friday.

Add to the heat some extra dry conditions and extremely low humidity for the coastline and you have the recipe that called for a red flag warning for the beaches. The NWS said critical fire conditions are expected to develop Thursday and may go beyond the warning's end of Friday night, lingering into Saturday.

The coast range forests are especially at risk, but hot, dry winds are expected along the beaches as well. This makes brush and forest areas right next to the beaches at an increased fire risk.

“Due to elevated fuel conditions, any fire starts will have the potential for rapid spread,” the NWS said. More Oregon Coast Weather. Where to stay in this area - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours



















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted