Recent Finds on Oregon Coast Beaches: a Sundry, Varied Bunch

Published 11/17/2014

(Oregon Coast) – Sometimes it's fun to cruise around the Oregon coast as an armchair tourist – even an armchair naturalist. Volunteer organization CoastWatch allows you to do that. It has dozens of eyes on these sands at any given time, and it can be quite a kick to check out their reports and observations. (Above: Ona Beach).

Late October and early November provided quite a few fascinating finds, especially considering what the storms had done in those days at the end of October.

In Rockaway Beach, one dead starfish was on the beach. The photo on the CoastWatch website didn't show it to be a victim of the nasty wasting disease that has been plaguing the Oregon coast, but even the CoastWatch volunteer wasn't sure about that.

In the Wecoma area of Lincoln City, a large moon jelly was lying on the beach. This one, like many others you'll see on the sands, was an impressive one foot in diameter.

Gleneden Beach reports indicate a lot of gulls on the day the CoastWatch volunteer was there, but also the carcass of a dead pelican on the beach. The bodies of two sea lions were nearby, picked clean by birds and other scavengers.

A moon jelly

Oceanside had some unusual finds in early November. CoastWatch reports a lot of tiny wood chips littering the secluded beach on the other side of the tunnel.

Some rockfall has been occurring there, and a few minor slides along the cliffs.



At Ona Beach near Waldport in late October, the trend continues of finding interesting objects from recent storms, but also some unsettling movement of some features. Like much of the coast at the time, periodic groupings of jellyfish are lying about, along with bits of feathers here and there. Lots of seaweed is present on the day when observations took place.

The power of the ocean is on display, if you know what you're looking for. CoastWatch reports a massive log near an ancient stump always at Ona had been moved from east to west. This is no easy task.

The observer also noted septic tank drainage pipes coming out of the cliffs are shifting quite a bit, getting knocked around by storms and possibly erosion. This is not regarded as a good sign.

Those famed and slightly esoteric rocks Ona Beach is known for are still covered by sand, but some are starting to peek out.

More on these places mentioned below:

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles