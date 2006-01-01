Festival of Trees Sets N. Oregon Coast Aglitter

Published 11/18/2014

(Tillamook, Oregon) - Tickets are now on sale for the eleventh Annual Festival of Trees Gala Reception, December 12, at the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum on the north Oregon coast. The festival will open to the public on Saturday, December 6 at 10 a.m., but the December 12 events is magical and memorable one for the city.

Trees, wreaths and centerpieces are being decorated and created by local businesses, organizations and individuals for the only fundraiser the Museum holds each year. The Museum will also be open until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 10 to allow after-hours viewing of the festival.

The Gala Event and Silent Auction will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 12. The first section of the Silent Auction will close at 6:30 p.m., allowing lots of time for visitors to see the variety of trees and other decorations for auction. Shafer Vineyard Cellars of Forest Grove is generously donating some of their excellent Oregon wines for the Gala Event. Wine service will begin at 6 p.m.. Catering for the Gala will be from the Pacific Restaurant as well.

“This year the proceeds from the silent auction will go toward replacing antiquated storage facilities in our attic,” said Pioneer Museum Director Gary Albright. “It may not sound as glamorous as a bird watching station at Kilchis Point (last year’s project), but we take artifact preservation very seriously. It is important to be able to store items such as Pioneer portraits and paintings in a stable, archival environment.”

Blue Moon Café (decorating by Wanda Hurliman), Evelynn VonFeldt, The Pearl Studio, Baertlein & Phegley CPA, the Bay City Arts Center, and Patty and Ralph Bernstrom are among those decorating full-sized trees.

Financial sponsors at the “Angel” level include Judson Randall and Jerri Sly, and Don Averill Trucking. Anyone wishing to contribute to this year’s project may contact the museum for details. Levels of sponsorship over $100 include tickets to the Gala Event.

Gala tickets are available at the Pioneer Museum during regular business hours, 10 to 4, Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door and include two glasses of wine and heavy hors d’ oeuvres supplied by the Pacific Restaurant.

For more information, call 503-842-4553 or visit the Museum’s website at www.tcpm.org.

