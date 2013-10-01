Central Oregon Coast in February: Yachats, Florence Preview

Published 01/10/2013

By Anne Marie DiStefano and staff contributions

(Florence, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast really knows how to live it up in February. A bundle of events take place in the little towns of Yachats and Florence throughout this month of romance, including happenings for foodies, quilts, jazz, movies and sundry other distractions and attractions for this most fascinating of winter months.

The preview begins with Florence's calendar and then features Yachats.

February 2. Florence Crab Crack. Pasta, coleslaw, french bread, ice cream, soda and coffee. A no-host bar will be available, plus a silent auction and lots of fun. All proceeds go to Florence Food Share. 4-7 p.m. Tickets $25 available at Florence Food Share. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

February 8-18. Quilt Run 101, Oregon Coast Hop. Visit coastal quilt shops from Astoria to Brookings. The more shops you visit, the more prizes you can win. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 503-842-9392. www.forget-me-knots.net/store/pc/viewcontent.asp?idpage=2.

February 9. Indoor Yard Sale. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

February 15. Jazz Kings: Benny Goodman. The Jazz Kings in big band formation pay tribute to the King of Swing with an evening of swing, reprising awesome renditions of classic Goodman: “Get Happy,” “Body And Soul,” “Moonglow” and more. 7:30 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

February 16. Peace Health “Heart 2 Heart.” Peace Harbor Hospital hosts this women’s health event. Speakers provide overall health information to help women understand and manage the many health conditions facing them today. The highlight of the day is a fashion show hosted by On Your Feet with a Splash!, Bon Jour, Silver Lining and other local merchants. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $16 includes lunch. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

February 20. Van Fans cards and luncheon. Enjoy a game of cards and support the Vans Fans, a service transporting cancer patients to the hospital. 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

February 23. International String Trio. This amazing trio uses their diverse cultural backgrounds in creating a passionate and stylistic repertoire, including classical, jazz, pop and world music. Pre-concert talk at 6:15 p.m. Music at 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

YACHATS, WALDPORT

Nightly. Live music at the Drift Inn Restaurant and Pub. Live music from 6:30-9 p.m. 124 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4477.

Every Monday. Nurturing Parenting class. Parenting class for parents and caregivers. 6-8 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #8. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Monday-Friday. Rec PLUS. After school activities for youth ages 6 and up, including gardening, science, arts & crafts, reading, ping pong, pool, Wii, board games, homework help, guitar lessons, baking and more. 3:45-6 p.m. Recreation PLUS. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Tuesday. Salsa class. Community welcome, beginners to advanced. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Wednesday. Non-denominational meditation. All are welcome to come experience the restorative powers of this peace-filled quiet time. 7-8 p.m. The Little Log Church. 328 W. Third St. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Wednesday. Rhythm Weavers Drumming. 7-9 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #3. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Saturday. Wine tasting at the Wine Place. Noon-5 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.

February 7. Yachats Big Band. Dance to the music of this 17-piece band on the first Thursday of each month. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $5; children under 12 free. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

February 8-18. Quilt Run 101, Oregon Coast Hop. Visit coastal quilt shops from Astoria to Brookings. The more shops you visit, the more prizes you can win. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 503-842-9392. www.forget-me-knots.net/store/pc/viewcontent.asp?idpage=2.

February 9. Uniquely Oregon: Native American Art of Oregon. Tracy Prince, scholar-in-residence at Portland State University, discusses how Oregon’s history and culture are represented in Native art. A donation of $5 is requested to help cover publicity costs. 6:30-8 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-961-6695.

February 10. Annual State of the City Event. 2-4 p.m. Commons Multi-Purpose Room. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

February 15. Open Mic Night. An evening of fun and music, poetry and performances. Green Salmon Coffee Shoppe. 220 Highway 101. Yachats, Oregon.

February 21. Yachats Movie Night. Friends of the Yachats Commons offers free movies. 6:30 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

February 22. Families Together Dinner and Reading. 6-8 p.m. An evening of dinner, reading and crafts for children and families. Yachats Community Presbyterian Church. 360 W. Seventh St. Yachats, Oregon.

