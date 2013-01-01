Central Coast in February: Newport Preview

Published 01/13/2013

(Newport, Oregon) – This part of the central coast boasts a huge array of things to do in February, aside from being an awesome place to bring your relevant other for Valentine’s Day. The big highlight is Newport Seafood and Wine Festival, but there’s so much more to Newport and Depoe Bay than that.

Open Five Days A Week: Whale Watch Center, Depoe Bay. Join state officials at the Depoe Bay seawall for help in spotting whales. Hwy 101, Depoe Bay, Oregon. www.whalespoken.org

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Traditional high tea at the Grand Victorian. High tea includes a pot of tea, savories, scones, Devonshire cream and desserts. Noon-5:30 p.m. $15. 105 N.W. Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-4490 or 800-784-9936.

Every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday. Giant Pacific Octopus. Go behind the scenes on a popular encounter to shake an octopus’ hand … er, suckers. Learn about the exciting life of one of the most intelligent invertebrates on this planet. (No event on February 2.) Noon-1 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Every Thursday and Saturday. Behind the Scenes Tours at the Aquarium. See how to vacuum in the water, make food for 500-pound sea lion and what it looks like above the Passages of the Deep. (No event on February 2.) $10 members, $15 nonmembers. 1-1:30 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Every Friday. Read & Feed Program. Sponsored by Oceanview Senior Living and H.E.L.P. (Lincoln County School District’s Homeless Education and Literacy Program). Book donations accepted 2-6 p.m. Oceanview Senior Living. 525 N.E. 71st St. Newport, Oregon. 541-574-0550.

February 2. Celebrate the Children Dinner Dance and Auction. Dinner, dancing to the Swingline Cubs, and live and silent auctions. 6-11 p.m. $80 a person or a table of 10 for $850. Agate Beach Best Western Hotel. 3019 North Coast Highway. www.childrensadvocacycenter.net.

February 2-3. Girl Scout Sleepover at the Aquarium. Have the aquarium to yourself as you travel through our exhibits on a scavenger hunt, participate in hands-on activities, and experience early morning behind-the-scenes. Sleepovers include dinner, a late snack and a light breakfast. Saturday 6 p.m.-Sunday 9 a.m. $50 per person for members, $55 per person for nonmembers. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

February 8. Dances of Universal Peace. The dances include easy-to-learn songs and the movements are taught by trained leaders and accompanied by live musicians. A donation of $5-$10 is suggested. South Beach Community Center. 3024 Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon.

February 8-18. Quilt Run 101, Oregon Coast Hop. Visit coastal quilt shops from Astoria to Brookings. The more shops you visit, the more prizes you can win. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 503-842-9392. www.forget-me-knots.net/store/pc/viewcontent.asp?idpage=2.

February 9. Bright Horizons “Hearts for Horses 2013.” Annual fundraiser for the therapeutic riding center. $40 per person, $75 per couple and $10 for children under 12. 6:30-9 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.brighthorizonsriding.org.

February 9. Be Jeweled. The ultimate in recycled jewelry sales. Over 5,000 donated items of vintage, fine, ethnic and costume jewelry. A fundraiser for Food Share of Lincoln County. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (doors close at 11:15 a.m. for a half price sale at noon). Shilo Inn Newport. 536 S.W. Elizabeth St. Newport, Oregon.

February 9. Drum Circle. 2-4 p.m. Don Davis Park Gazebo. 832 W. Olive St. Newport, Oregon.

February 13. Aquatots: Outrageous Otters. Join us to explore one of the furriest ocean creatures out there! Aquatots is jumbo-sized fun for little ocean explorers, designed for children age 3-5 years old with an adult. Free with aquarium admission. 10:30-11 a.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

February 16-17. Family combo aquarium sleepover. Have the aquarium to yourself as you travel through our exhibits on a scavenger hunt, participate in hands-on activities, and experience early morning behind-the-scenes. Sleepovers include dinner, a late snack and a light breakfast. Saturday 6 p.m.-Sunday 9 a.m. $50 per person for members, $55 per person for nonmembers. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

February 21-24. Newport Seafood & Wine Festival. A weekend of wine, wonders in the culinary world, seafood and arts and crafts, with over 35 food vendors, 24 crafters and 85 wineries. Thursday 5-9 p.m. Friday noon-9 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. In the South Beach Marina parking lot, near the Rogue Ales warehouse on OSU Drive, south of downtown Newport. 800-262-7844. seafoodandwine.com.

February 23. Lecture: “Why Aren’t There More Black People in Oregon? A Hidden History.” Oregon has an uneven history that includes Black exclusion and discrimination and, at the same time, a vibrant Black culture that helped sustain many communities throughout the state. 2-4 p.m. The Carriage House of the Lincoln County Historical Society. 545 S.W. Ninth St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-7509.

February 24. Hands-on Winter Minestrone with Chef Pati. Meal includes chickpea flatbread, radicchio and blood orange salad, minestrone with winter vegetables and homemade pasta. 1-4 p.m. $39. South Beach Community Center. 3024 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 971-506-6695. www.apostochefs.com.

