Central Oregon Coast in February: Lincoln City Winter Preview

Published 01/15/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – On this part of the central Oregon coast, February is about romance, all things presidential, glass floats and the big antique festival that grabs thousands every year. Lincoln City has a lot going on throughout the month. Here is a preview:

Every Tuesday. Salsa Night. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Maxwell’s. 1643 U.S. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8100. maxwellslincolncity.com.

Through May 27, 2013. Finders Keepers on the Beach. Weather and ocean conditions permitting, every day colorful hand-blown glass floats are placed on the beach. If you find a float, bring it to the Lincoln City Visitors Center at 540 N.E. Hwy 101 to receive your certificate of authenticity and a biography of the artist who made the float. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151 or 541-996-1274.

January 11-February 6. Art exhibit: “Paintings from Life.” Original oil paintings by local artist Katia Kyte. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Chessmann Gallery. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

February 1-28. Quilts of Lincoln County. North Lincoln County Historical Museum. 4907 U.S. Hwy 101 Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-6614.

February 1-September 30. Exhibit: “Abraham Lincoln, the Oregon Connection.” North Lincoln County Historical Museum. 4907 U.S. Hwy 101 Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-6614.

February 2. Hands-on Superbowl party cooking class. Cost of $50 includes meal, beer and wine. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

February 2. Matinee movie: “Chinatown.” $2. 11 a.m. Bijou Theatre. 1624 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255. www.cinemalovers.com.

February 8-9. Live theater: “A. Lincoln.” A two-act play with Steve Holgate. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

February 8-18. Quilt Run 101, Oregon Coast Hop. Visit coastal quilt shops from Astoria to Brookings. The more shops you visit, the more prizes you can win. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 503-842-9392. www.forget-me-knots.net/store/pc/viewcontent.asp?idpage=2.

February 8-18. Antique Week. Citywide antique sales and more! Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151.

February 8-18. Special Antique Glass Art Drop. Three hundred antique Japanese floats will be dropped along the 7.5 miles of Lincoln City beaches, weather and ocean conditions permitting. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org.

February 14. Fried Chicken one hour cooking demo. Cost of $20 includes wine pairing. 2-3 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

February 14. Valentine’s Day Concert: Lindsay Lou & the Flatbellies. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

February 16. South Meets West demo cooking class. Cost of $50 includes beverages and meal. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

February 16. Super Auction II. Watch the auction action live at Surftides or one of the many viewing centers set up around town. Armchair bidders can view the auction online and bid by phone. Brought to you by the Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-3070.

February 16. Carpets: Regional Weave Styles, Motifs and Meanings. A presentation on carpet and woven good motifs by Sener and Julie Otrugman. 1 p.m. North Lincoln County Historical Museum. 4907 U.S. Hwy 101 Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-6614.

February 16-17. Special Glass Art Drop. One hundred hand-crafted glass art floats, sand dollars and crabs will be dropped along the 7.5 miles of Lincoln City beaches, weather and ocean conditions permitting. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org.

February 21. Lincoln Pops Orchestra Big Band. Dance to the music of the swing era. 7:30-10 p.m. $6 for adults, $3 for students. Gleneden Beach Community Club. 110 Azalea St. Gleneden Beach, Oregon.

February 23. French Winter cooking demo. Cost of $50 includes meal and wine. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

February 23. Devils Lake Community Concert Series: Bottom Line Duo. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

