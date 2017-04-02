February Highlights of Oregon Coast: More Than Just Romantic Events

(Oregon Coast) – February is brimming with bundles of fun along the Oregon coast, including gobs of music and of course the gooey, romantic stuff that Valentine’s Day brings. But there's much more than that. Some rousing Celtic rock is in the mix, a handful of intriguing theater productions, beachcombing clinics that help you find fun stuff in Lincoln City – as well as the famed Antique Week. Yet to pile even more on, the largest winter festival of the entire coast happens with the Newport Seafood and Wine Festival. If that weren't enough, Astoria hosts a special visit from the stellar ensemble California Guitar Trio, which is connected to likely the most innovative and game-changing band ever: King Crimson.

Check out this look at February event highlights along the Oregon coast, and get ready for memorable fun and frivolity.

February 2. Eugene Ballet Company: A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Shakespeare’s magical comedy is set to the romantic music of Felix Mendelsshon and choreography of Toni Pimble, and performed by members of the Eugene Ballet Company. 7:30 p.m. $30. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. eventcenter.org



February 14. St. Valentine’s Vow Renewals Ceremony. True romantics can renew their wedding vows in a group setting. Married and unmarried couples are encouraged to attend. Noon and 5:30. $10 suggested donation. Reservations required. Little Log Church, 328 W Third St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4547. goyachats.com/Index/Details/72

February 22 – 26. Writer's Workshop/Retreat. 1 p.m. WannaBeRetreats.com; cost $695 includes all tuition, lunches and snacks for 5 days. Overleaf Lodge & Spa, 280 Overleaf Lodge Ln. Yachats, Oregon. 800-338-0507.



February 3. National Theatre: Amadeus. Peter Shaffer’s powerful play about the musical rivalry between composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri, broadcast live from the stage of London’s National Theatre. Ticket prices are $16 for adults, $13 for seniors, and $11 for students. 7 p.m. Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street. Newport, Oregon.

February 23-26. Newport Seafood & Wine Festival. The big one for the Oregon coast, bringing over 20,000 people to Newport on that weekend. The 40th annual Newport Seafood & Wine Festival presented by Chinook Winds Casino Resort will take place February 23-26, 2017. Artists and craftsmen showcase a variety of fine art, while the Pacific Northwest's wineries pour the finest of wines and culinary professionals serve cuisines of delectable delights to entice your palates. E-tickets are now available at seafoodandwine.com. New this year: Seafood & Wine Festival Ruby Club Members receive a 4-day VIP pass (2/23-2/26) is $150.00, includes commemorative wine glass, swag bag with vouchers for wine tasting flights and food and merchandise along with VIP entrance. Limited to 250. For more information, visit seafoodandwine.com or call 1-800-COAST44.



February 8, 16, 24. Beachcombing Clinic. Unearth treasures from the sand and sea. Learn how to hunt for agates, gemstones, fossils, jasper and petrified wood from a local expert. Dress for the weather. The clinics are free. 2 p.m. 800-452-2151. Website.

February 11 - 20. Antique Week. Perhaps you can find a treasure that’s Roadshow worthy, or just have a good time trying. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274. oregoncoast.org/antique-week.

February 11. Lincoln Pops Big Band Sweetheart Dance. Find a partner and twirl the night away to big-band classics by the likes of Benny Goodman, Glenn Miller, and Count Basie. Tickets are $14 per person or $26 for couples. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

February 12. Gaelic Supergroup DAIMH. Recently named Best Folk Band in Europe, Angus Mackenzie and Gabe McVarish on (bagpipes and fiddle), Ross Martin (guitar) and Murdo “Yogi” Cameron (mandola and accordion), and singer Ellen MacDonald will regale the audience with songs from the Scottish Highlands. Tickets are $25 advance, $27 at the door. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

February 25. Jose Antonio Rodriguez. Flamenco superstar Jose Antonio Rodriguez comes all the way from Cordoba, Spain. He'll perform fiery tunes from his celebrated albums Cordoba en el Tiempo, Anartista and Adios Muchachos. Tickets are $20 in advance, $22 at the door. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

February 11 & 14. Valentine’s Dinner. The way to a lover’s heart is through the stomach! A three-course meal, beer pairings for two, house-made truffles, and a long-stemmed rose are on the couple’s menu. Seatings at 5 & 6 p.m. $85, gratuity not included. 33180 Cape Kiwanda Drive. Pacific City, Oregon. 503-965-3674. pelicanbrewery.com.

February 8. The World of Haystack Rock: Bob Van Dyk, Policy Director for Oregon & Washington Wild Salmon Center, will lecture on the subject of protecting forest acreage in Clatsop County. Free. 7 p.m. Cannon Beach Library. 131 N. Hemlock St, Cannon Beach, Oregon.

February 23 – 26. Seaside Jazz Festival. This annual gathering of trad daddies and cool cats is presented by the Lighthouse Jazz Society and takes place at venues in Seaside, Oregon. 1-866-345-6257. jazzseaside.com.

February 24 - 27. 7th Annual Cannon Beach Yoga Festival. Finding your bliss should be a piece of cake as prominent yogis conduct classes and workshops in a variety of enlightening techniques. Saturday night’s festivities include a Bollywood dance party! Registration and fees required. Locations throughout Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-440-1649.

February 9. California Guitar Trio. Three brilliant guitarists flex their instrumental muscles in support of their latest album Komorebi. The band has direct connections to King Crimson and Robert Fripp and sometimes performs the only authorized version of “21st Century Schizoid Man.” $15 – 35. 7:30 p.m. Liberty Theater, 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-5922. liberty-theater.org. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour









