Oregon Coast February Preview: Winter in Yachats, Florence

Published 01/11/2012

(Yachats, Oregon) – Smack dab in the middle of the central Oregon coast sits Florence, and just a tad north of that the beachy wonders of Yachats. Both are ready to warm up winter a bit with a touch of Valentine's season sizzle in February, and both feature a host of events to huddle around during these chilly days.

The preview of beachy fun begins with Florence and then features Yachats listings.

February 3. Emerald City Jazz Kings. “Pick Yourself Up,” a tribute to songwriter Dorothy Fields. 7:30 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

February 4. Shanghai Circus. Celebrate the Chinese New Year with this award-winning Chinese acrobatic company. 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

February 4. Food Share Crab Feed. A benefit for Florence Food Share. Crab feed includes pasta, coleslaw, french bread, ice cream, sodas and coffee. Deadline to purchase tickets is January 25. 4-7 p.m. or until the crab is gone. $25. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

February 10. Seacoast Entertainment Association presents Il Voce. Canadian quartet IL Voce put a fresh face on the global phenomenon of the genre labeled classical crossover. Pre-concert talk at 6:15 p.m. Concert at 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

February 11. FEC Indoor Yard Sale. Bargain hunting with hot coffee and fresh cinnamon rolls from Red Rose Catering. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

YACHATS, WALDPORT

Nightly. Live music at the Drift Inn Restaurant and Pub. Live music from 6:30-9 p.m. nightly. 124 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4477.

Every Saturday. Live music at the Yachats Underground Pub. 125 Ocean View Dr. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4600.

Every Saturday. Wine tasting at the Wine Place. 1-4 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.

February 2. Yachats Big Band. Dance to the music of this 17-piece band on the first Thursday of each month. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $5; children under 12 free. Yachats Commons. Hwy 101 and W. Fifth St. Yachats, Oregon.

February 4. Yachats Lions Barbershop Festival. 7 p.m. Live barbershop music concert. After the concert, join us for the After Glow at the Yachats Lions Hall for more live music, wonderful food selections, and fun for everyone. Yachats Commons Auditorium. Hwy 101 and W. Fifth. Yachats, Oregon.

February 14. St Valentine’s Wedding Vow Renewal Ceremony. An annual celebration of renewal and commitment. 5:30 p.m. Little Log Church. W. Third and Pontiac. Yachats, Oregon.

February 16. Movie Night. A free movie every month. The movie and popcorn are free. Donations to support movie night are accepted. 6:30 p.m. Yachats Commons Multi-Purpose Room. 441 Hwy 101 North. Yachats, Oregon.

