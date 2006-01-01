North Oregon Coast in February: Astoria Winter Preview

(Astoria, Oregon) – Even in the dead of winter, the very northernmost town on the Oregon coast heats things up quite a bit. Astoria features numerous ways to amuse yourself in February, including classical music, yoga, the big Fisher Poets Gathering, live theater and a hefty dose of Lewis and Clark.

Every Saturday. Yoga for charity. The intention behind the class is to come together as one inspired and strong yoga community. Expect an all-level yoga class that will get you strong, supple and rejuvenated. 5 p.m. $5 suggested donation goes to a local charity. RiversZen Yoga Center. 399 31st St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-440-3554.

February 3. Live music: Arnica Quartet. An intimate chamber music concert featuring violins, a viola and cello. 2 p.m. $27. McTavish Room. Liberty Theater. 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-5922 Ext. 55. www.liberty-theater.org.

February 8-18. Quilt Run 101, Oregon Coast Hop. Visit coastal quilt shops from Astoria to Brookings. The more shops you visit, the more prizes you can win. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 503-842-9392. www.forget-me-knots.net/store/pc/viewcontent.asp?idpage=2.

February 9, 16. Wine tasting. 1-4 p.m. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

February 15, 16, 17, 22, 23. Live theater: “Spoon River Anthology.” By Edgar Lee Masters, adaptation by Charles Aidman, and featuring the Liberty Theatre Players. Friday-Saturday 7:30 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. Liberty Theater. 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-5922 Ext. 55. www.liberty-theater.org.

February 15-18. Great Backyard Bird Count. Bring your family, friends, binoculars, and field guide books. Lewis and Clark National Historical Park. 92343 Fort Clatsop Road. Astoria, Oregon. 500-386-1247. birds.audubon.org/great-backyard-bird-count.

February 17. In Their Footsteps Lecture Series. 1 pm. Wildlife Center of the North Coast. Fort Clatsop Visitor Center. Lewis and Clark National Historical Park. 92343 Fort Clatsop Road. Astoria, Oregon. 503-861-2471. www.nps.gov/lewi/index.htm.

February 22-24. FisherPoets Gathering. The FisherPoets Gathering has become an Astoria tradition, bringing men and women tied to the fishing industry together to share original poems, stories, songs, memoirs, essays and art in celebration of the work, its people and their concerns. Astoria, Oregon. 503-738-8256.

February 23. Wines of Spain. Come learn all about how these outstanding Spanish wines are grown and produced. 1-4 p.m. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

February 24. “The Music of Film” with Portland Chamber Orchestra. Celebrate the Oscars in style with well-known movie classics and some rarely-played gems. Edmund Stone from The Score (all classical Portland radio) will host with film trivia and memorable dialogue. 2 p.m. $15-$25. Liberty Theater. 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-5922 Ext. 55. www.liberty-theater.org.

