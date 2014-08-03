Readers' Favorite Oregon Coast Memories: Lincoln City, Cannon Beach, Depoe Bay

Published 03/08/2014

(Oregon Coast) – What are your favorite Oregon coast memories?

Oregon Coast Beach Connection is asking readers and fans at its FB page, and they are responding with some lovely tales. You can join in this discussion as well. See more at the bottom how to get famous sharing your stories. (Above: Fogarty Beach).

For BJ Hickey, it's Cannon Beach. She grew up in Portland spent summers in an arts program there, with her parents finding clamming and crabbing their favorite activities.

“We would go to Seaside and then Cannon Beach,” Hickey said. “I loved Cannon Beach with great shops and restaurants and the beach with Haystack Rock to view. It had it all and still does. YOU 'ROCK' – literally.”

Another Oregon coast fan and reader, Myra Midkiff, found Lincoln City among her favorite memories. But making a certain beach find was something she really found moving.

“Looking for floats can leave you in tears when you actually find one,” Midkiff said.

Blanca Ascencio said she grew up in Salem, Oregon and as a child would spend the majority of the summers in in Lincoln City on the weekends. Her grandparents lived there.

“I loved it,” she said. “They'd take me out to eat at Mo's then whale watching in Depoe Bay. My parents would take us to Newport crabbing off the dock it was fun.”

These days, she passes on the memory-making possibilities of the Oregon coast.

“Now I take my kids up and down the coast line from Seaside down to Coos Bay,” Ascencio said. My passion is the ocean. My grandparents passed away but I got the memories still in my head and heart.”

Among those memories is a shared favorite park.

“Their favorite park and now mine is Fogarty Creek State Park,” Ascencio said. “I love anything that has to do with the ocean. I can consider myself as a beach bum. That day will come when I find my little nest at the beach.”

She also said her favorite camping spots were in the Coos Bay area down on the southern Oregon coast.

