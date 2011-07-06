Farmer's Markets Bloom On Oregon Coast - A Guide by Town

Published 06/07/2011

(Oregon Coast) – You'll now find them all over the Oregon coast, sprouting up in towns like Astoria, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Tillamook, Lincoln City, Newport, Waldport, Yachats and Florence. There's just something about hunting and gathering in the great coastal outdoors – in that dreamy ocean air. (above: Newport Farmer's Market - courtesy photo).

With their close proximity to rural coast range farms, you have quite the pickin's to choose from as well.

These markets depend on the nicer weather more than inland, however, so they tend to stick to the late spring and early fall. But what many still don’t know well is that is that September and early October provide the best weather of the year, allowing shoppers to bask in seriously warm, even sometimes balmy coastal temps.

Tillamook Farmer's Market - courtesy photo

In Manzanita, the Friday night Farmer’s Market there has made quite the splash in the tiny town. It’s become a favorite of locals and visitors alike.

“The Farmers Market has grown mightily over these last few years since its inception,” said Brian Hines, owner of Manzanita’s San Dune Motel. “It runs from about the third week in June through mid-September on Friday nights. The town is always jam packed; even the side streets are full of cars. We promote it with guests primarily because apart from fresh veggies you can get great burgers, crepes, smoked salmon chowder, pies, etc. etc., plus live music.”



Hines said the economic impact may not be real obvious initially, but it’s there.

“I don't think it adds any more to what we have in the lodging business, with it being the high season anyway,” he said. “But the retail outlets stay open later the nights of the market. I can't say that it brings tourists in just for the event, but it certainly adds to the general feeling of well being and relaxation with the people that are in town. So yes it has a positive economic impact.”

Astoria

At the Waldport Wednesday Market, this one is a bit different – not technically a display of locally grown produce. It’s a broader market situation, a bit like Portland’s famed Saturday Market.

The emphasis, however, is still local, as organizer Lou Piette points out there are only two large employers in Waldport: the local supermarket and the school district.

“I’m doing what I can to help the local economy,” Piette said.

His own outdoor market endeavor has met with considerable success in these three years. The first year he started with just a handful of vendors, and by the end of the season he had a little over 20. Last year, he started with around 25 and soon had over 60.

Cannon Beach

“Who knows what I’ll wind up with this year,” Piette said.

Astoria Sunday Market – Until October 9. Sundays, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. 200 vendors bring in locally-made creations and produce. 12th Street from Marine Drive to Exchange Street. www.astoriasundaymarket.com. 503-325-1010.

Cannon Beach Farmers Market - June 14 to September 27. Tuesdays: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Cut flowers, produce, pasture-raised meat, wild seafood, organic cheeses and artisan crafted food products. A local favorite returns: award-winning chef Jonathan Hoffman with a booth called “Seaing Grens,” providing cooking demos along with grilled local fish on salads. Hemlock and E. Gower St., Cannon Beach City Hall Parking Lot. www.cannonbeachmarket.org. 503-440-6013.

Manzanita's Farmer's Market

Manzanita Farmer’s Market – Until September 23. Fridays 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. The “Jam Lady” returns, along with Karla’s Smokehouse, wine from Nehalem Bay Winery, wine and cheese tastings, Thai food, and lots of the favorite fresh local produce. Live music. Windermere Parking Lot, 5th & Laneda. Manzanita, Oregon. www.manzanitafarmersmarket .com 503-368-3339..

Tillamook Farmer’s Market – Until September 24. Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lots of local produce, Thai food, sewing, knitting, massage, birdhouses, photography, granola, honey, canned goods, lamb, chicken, beef, Mexican food. Laurel & 2nd Street. www.tillamookfarmersmarket.com. 503-812-9326.

Lincoln City Farmers’ Market – Until October 16. Saturdays 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Fresh produce, meat, eggs, nursery plants, baked goods, tacos, jewelry, clothing, artisan crafts, and more. Lincoln County Cultural Center. 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.lincolncityfarmersmarket.org 541-867-6293.

Lincoln City

Newport Saturday Farmers’ Market – Until October 29. Saturdays 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Flowers, herbs, bedding plants, soaps, honey, bread, eggs, pastries and local arts and crafts; sourdough bread, kettle korn, hand-made specialty soup, beverages and dip mixes, veggie burger mixes, rice, crepes and a lot more. Newport City Hall, Hwy 101 & Angle Street. www.newportfarmersmarket .org/index.php

Toledo Street Market – Until September 29. Thursdays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sidewalk sales, crafts, fresh foods and live music in a scenic old town setting. Cooking demos. Toledo, Oregon – five miles east of Newport. (541) 336-2247 ext 215.

Waldport Wednesday Market - until October 19. Wednesdays 10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. Potted plants, flowers, jewelry, tie dyes, glass art and interesting food such as produce and soul food. Waldport Community Center. 265 Alsea Hwy. Waldport. www.waldportwednesdaymarket.com. 541-270-0230

Near Yachats

Yachats Farmers’ Market - Until October 16. Sundays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Locally grown produce and plants are the highlights, but also special events happen in conjunction. Yachats Commons, Hwy 101 & W 5th St. www.yachats.org /BusinessEvents.html 541-528-7192.

Florence Local Organic Farmers’ Market – until October 29. Saturdays 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Corner of Quince and Hwy 126. Florence, Oregon. 541-268-4712

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES