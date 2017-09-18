Central Oregon Coast Kite Festival Takes on Superhero Theme

Published 09/18/2017 at 5:47 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – There's something to get excited about on the Oregon coast soon – or in this case, X-Kited. Lincoln City brings out the superheroes with its Fall Kite Festival at the D River State Recreation Site on September 30 and October 1. This year is the 39th installment of the festival, where professional kite fliers will celebrate the superhero theme “X-Kitement” and perform death-defying stunts to enamored audiences. Don your favorite superhero costume and fly your way into this central Oregon coast autumn highlight.

Featured flier Ronda Brewer is definitely X-Kited to be involved in this year’s Fall Kite Festival. Brewer, a Lincoln City native, enjoys reuniting with other featured fliers.

“It’s like a big family reunion,” Brewer said. “Getting to visit with the other fliers is a real treat. The kite flying community is a fun, quirky bunch, and because of travel, we don’t always get to see one another. We love what we do and sharing our kite flying passion with others, especially kids, is a joy.”

“X-Kitement,” a playful take on the word excitement, is the theme for the Fall Kite Festival. To celebrate the theme, professional kite fliers will be wearing superhero costumes and capes while dazzling audiences with their signature stunts. Visitors are encouraged to take part by dressing as their favorite superhero on both days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

The Fall Kite Festival takes place in the heart of Lincoln City at the D River State Recreation Site. Activities include kids kite making, kite demonstrations and the Running of the Bols, which is a footrace across the beach with each participant harnessed to a parachute kite. Summon your inner superpowers and get in on all the fun kite flying activities.

See here for places to stay in Lincoln City for the event. You can also find changing specials and deals offered by local hotels, motels and vacation rental offices. Keep checking back as these can switch around quite often. This link also features some lodging listings that are exclusive.

Click here for a virtual tour and maps of the Lincoln City area. There's also a page dedicated to pointing out every single beach access in town.

