Oregon Coast Fishing Alerts, Finds Now Offered by Text

Published 11/08/2015 at 4:55 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff


(Oregon Coast) – Now, you can have your ocean fishing and text alerts too. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife put together a new means of informing recreational fishermen via text alerts on new restrictions or great finds. They also want want to hear from the public about their fishing experiences.

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced it has a new way for you to subscribe to alerts going out about ocean recreation. You can get them via text messages or emails. To sign up go to http://dfw.state.or.us/MRP/bulletins/index.asp and enter your phone for text alerts and e-mail information to subscribe to email updates.

Your phone and e-mail information will remain confidential. Six different lists of interest to ocean enthusiasts are available: Bottomfish (recreational), Halibut (recreational), Ocean Salmon (recreational), Ocean Salmon (commercial troll), Commercial Nearshore Groundfish, and Marine Reserves.

ODFW also said it wants to hear about your fishing experiences.

“Send us your own fishing report through ODFW Fishing Reports,” ODFW said in a recent press release. “The information will be forwarded to the local biologist who may use it to update various ODFW resources such as the Weekly Recreation Report.”

That link is here.

