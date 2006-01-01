More Fab Weekend Weather on Oregon Coast

Published 01/23/2014

(Oregon Coast) – Glorious, sunny weather has been the mainstay along the Oregon coast this last week, and it appears as if another few days of it are in the works.

Conditions have largely been cloudless and as warm as 60 degrees along the beaches, with stunning sunset snapshots showing up every night on social media this past week. A distinct lack of wind has been the rule as well, which makes things even warmer while on the sands. Also, during Portland major wind episodes on Thursday the coast was the calm spot in the state.

The weekend will bring more as Friday will continue to be warm, sunny and in the mid-50's.

Saturday, the prediction is for mostly sunny with highs around 54, and Sunday will be the same.

On Monday, some clouds are forecast as a chance of rain begins to increase for the region, including Portland and the Willamette Valley. Though this remains to be seen, as many forecasters had predicted mostly cloudy skies this past week, but that did not materialize.

The north and central Oregon coast will likely be about the same, according to many forecasts. Sunday night may bring some patchy fog to the central Oregon coast, however.

This forecast is for Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport and Yachats.

Because of the last week's stellar weather, whale sightings have been frequent. This bodes well for more easy spotting of whales over the weekend. An added benefit to this weekend's great weather: lodgings on the coast are still hosting discount rates, and numerous specials should abound even on the weekends. Check out the Oregon coast lodging section for more on these.

