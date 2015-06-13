Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

Lodging in Seaside

A cuddly pet- and family-friendly beauty that boasts a host of complimentary fun stuff like beach games, beach chairs and bikes for carousing around town on, among other things. Immaculate rooms - great sense of fun and quirkiness. Free wi-fi. There are also free movies. Small pet fee.

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

Pacific City, Oregon

 

 

Four Oregon Coast Spots You Won't Believe Exist

Published 06/13/2015 at 6:22 PM PDT - Updated 06/13/2015 at 7:59 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – It's time to expect the unexpected; to follow the beach path less traveled. It's time to discover something new and utterly remarkable along the Oregon coast, in the form of places with surreal grandeur and wild, dramatic beauty that is completely new to the eyes.

Here, you'll find four spots you won't believe exist along the Oregon coast, each with its own striking spectacle and unique aspects you may not even have imagined. Places where the ocean shoots into the sky, where freaky features appear out of nowhere, or maybe even where you find yourself just a few feet lower than the ocean – without getting wet.

Click on the links for the virtual tours of these areas that host even more photos.

Oceanic Canyon at Kiwanda. You can see glimpses of this from above as you wander the top of the much-revered Cape Kiwanda, but nothing – seriously, nothing – prepares you for the grand spectacle from the right angle. At the northern tip of Kiwanda there is what can only be described as a stunning ocean canyon lurking just beyond view from any other vantage point, a labyrinth-like collection of soaring cliffs and towering island-like structures where the ocean careens from rock wall to rock wall like a massive, watery pinball machine..

All this sits on the northern face of the cape, reachable by either of two ways. One is the secret beach entrance about a mile north of Pacific City, off an unmarked, tiny road. Then you have to walk a mile back to the cape, although you can actually drive on this beach. That's not advised, however, as you'll likely get stuck. The other means is walking over the dune from the top of Kiwanda to its north face.

There, a massive pile of boulders from an arch that fell years ago has literally held back the tide in an unusual way. You can – or at least could, until recently – walk up to this vantage point, and you'll be stunned to notice the ocean is just a bit above you.

A caveat: viewing this spot in this way may soon not be possible, as the boulders that allowed you to peek into this area are disappearing. However, using a zoom lens you should be able to see much of the canyon if you stand on an outgoing curve in the beach a ways away.



Cook's Chasm, near Yachats. There are a handful of spouting horns along the Oregon coast, but this one is a freakish, fiery stunner. In this case, the spouting horn at Cook's Chasm is a watery geyser that gushes out at a slightly odd diagonal, and sometimes extraordinarily high. When it does so, it makes a trippy noise – a combination of a woosh and a massive hiss – not unlike a whale spouting.

Visually, it looks an awful lot like the black smoke monster from the show LOST, albeit a white version.

It's also worth it to wait until the end of day to hit this amazing spot just south of Yachats. At sunset, the rays catch it just right and light it up, giving it a flame-like appearance.

These blowholes in the rocks are created when the structure allows sea water beneath it, and there is a hole or extended crevice where all that water pressure is released. Other funky sights lurk here as well, such as Thor's Well – a hole in the rocks where the ocean seems to disappear.

There's another smaller spouting horn at the southern end of Yachats (at Ocean Drive) that is a delight, but more rarely seen. Video: Wild Watery Geyser of Cook's Chasm, Oregon Coast

Tube-like Cove Near Manzanita. Picture a cove about three hundred feet below you, one that you can only see through a giant hole in the cliffs above it. This is the wild and weird Treasure Cove near Manzanita, which can only be viewed from a strange structure up top. The cliff above this roiling, broiling cauldron of angry ocean somehow curves around a ways, almost enough to meet itself, creating the effect of looking down a giant tube to the Pacific below. There's a bench here for viewing, and you can walk around this edge to some degree.

However, be very cautious here as there is no railing and it's easy to slip and tumble away to your demise. In fact, the creator of the TV show COPS, Paul Stojanovich, died here in 2003 in just such a way.

Aside from this awe-inspiring sight, there are other equally amazing landmarks that won't be easy to forget. Perhaps even more stunning than the cove view is the towering weirdo basalt structure called Cube Rock, which rises out of the ocean in a rather out-of-context manner. It looks a bit like a massive Roman column ruin, as if built by a mysterious race of ancient giants. If this structure wasn't hidden behind brush and a quarter-mile hike from a parking just north of the Neahkahnie overlooks, it would be more famous than either the Cannon Beach or Pacific City Haystack Rock.

Depoe Bay's North Point. At first glance, this rocky, rugged spot of black basalt is spectacular enough as a hidden spot from which to view the ocean. But a lot more happens here than meets the eye.

Some of the more immediate highlights include the fact you can walk out on a rocky promontory and see Depoe Bay from an angle of being out to sea, and the fact that under the right conditions you can feel the waves actually shake the ground just a bit. Look closer, however, and you'll be even more amazed.

At its northern tip, as you gaze out at a stunning and new view of a small cove, notice the odd patterns in this former lava flow that look as if a railroad once existed here. Even more interesting is the sort of natural “basement” that happens with a sudden dip in the basalt rock, which even features something akin to a naturally-formed stairway going down.

Even more spectacular is the southern edge, with its finger-like outcropping heading out to sea. While it's not safe to go very far out, if you're lucky, whales sometimes linger here, quite close. They're apparently checking you out too, sometimes a mere 20 feet away.

This spot is located at the northern edge of Depoe Bay behind a neighborhood found via Sunset Ave.

Find even more places you've never heard of at the virtual tours for Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart, for Seaside, for Cannon Beach, for Tillamook Bay, Lincoln City, for Newport, for the Waldport area, and for Yachats.

 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 

Follow us on

Oregon Coast Lodging
Seaside
Cannon Beach Lodging
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Lodging
Waldport Lodging
Yachats Lodging
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Specials

Dining Guide
Seaside
Cannon Beach Dining
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants
Tillamook Bay Restaurants, Dining
Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Newport Restaurants, Dining
Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining
Florence Restaurants, Dining
Restaurant Reviews

Coast Events Calendar
Astoria
Seaside, Cannon Beach Calendar
Manzanita, Rockaway Events
Tillamook, Pacific City Calendar
Lincoln City Events Calendar
Newport, Depoe Bay Events Calendar
Yachats Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Travel News

Coastal Bars, Lounges

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access, attraction

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

OREGON COAST VIRTUAL TOURS
Explore Every Beach Spot
Seaside, Oregon
Seaside
Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler and Rockaway Oregon Coast
Nehalem Bay- Manzanita, Wheeler
Oregon Coast: Tillamook Bay, Tillamook, Bay City, Barview, Garibaldi
Tillamook Bay, Garibaldi, Bay City
Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
Three Cape Loop: Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts
Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Inland Highway 101
Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery; Neskowin
Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay
Newport, Nye Beach on the Oregon Coast
Newport
Waldport, Seal Rock
Waldport / Seal Rock
Yachats
Yachats
Between Florence and Yachats - oodles of secret beaches
Upper Lane County

Secrets of the Season

Unusual Travel Articles TravelParanormal.com allows you to submit your own creepy tale or debunk one - or see up-to-the-minute news headlines about travel and the paranormal.

News Headlines from All Over Oregon Need to scan Oregon headlines? Constantly updated news from all over Oregon: a comprehensive, up-to-the-minute display of news headlines from a variety of media

Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels, Rentals

A Guide to Oregon Coast Seafood Restaurants, Dining

Find us on Google+

 

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

 