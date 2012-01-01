Oregon Coast December Preview: Events for Tillamook, Manzanita, Rockaway, Pacific City

Published 11/15/2011

(Tillamook, Oregon) – The listings of north Oregon coast December events begins with Tillamook, Pacific City, Rockaway, Oceanside and Garibaldi, followed by events for Nehalem, Wheeler and Manzanita.

November 27. Viewing of Trees.$20. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tillamook County Pioneer Museum. 2106 2nd Street. Tillamook, Oregon.

November 29 – December 4. Viewing of Trees.$20. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tillamook County Pioneer Museum. 2106 2nd Street. Tillamook, Oregon.

December 3. Habitat for Humanity Annual Holiday Auction. At the TCCA visitor’s center. 4175 Hwy 101 N. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-7472.

December 3. St. Alban’s Annual Christmas Bazaar. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 2102 Sixth St. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-6192.

December 3. Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Dinner Train. Come along for an excursion with views of Tillamook Bay, the Ocean, and Nehalem Bay while dining on a four course meal. This trip is powered by a vintage F-7 diesel locomotive. 4 p.m. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-842-7972. www.ocsr.net.

December 3. Tillamook City’s Christmas Tree Lighting. In front of City Hall. 5:30-7 p.m. Tillamook, Oregon.

December 9. Tillamook County Pioneer Museum’s Festival of Trees. Gala and silent auction. 6-8 p.m. $20. 2106 Second St. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-4553.

December 10. Breakfast with Santa. Greet Santa as he arrives by fire truck. Candy and goodies for the kids. Rockaway Beach Fire Dept & Chamber of Commerce. S. Third and Hwy 101. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

December 10, 11, 17, 18. Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Candy Cane Express. A scenic excursion along Tillamook Bay and the ocean, with the passenger cars decorated with lights and trees, and Santa on board. Trains depart at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Call 503-842-7972 for reservations. Garibaldi, Oregon. www.ocsr.net.

December 26 - January 1, 2012. Whale Watch Week on Oregon Coast. 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Volunteers help you find migrating whales. In this area you'll find them at Neahkahnie Overlooks above Manzanita, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares and Cape Kiwanda. 541-765-3407. www.whalespoken.org.

December 31. New Year’s Eve Bingo. Rockaway Lions Club. 268 S. Anchor St. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-3075 or 503-355-8210.

WHEELER, NEHALEM, MANZANITA

Every Tuesday and Thursday. Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages who are interested in working with clay are encouraged to visit. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursday. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Every Thursday. Letterpress Open Studio. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Contact Sarah to schedule a session at accidentalpress@gmail.com. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Every Saturday. Fiber Arts Group. Come and knit, crochet, quilt, spin, embroider, sew or weave. 10:30 a.m. Free. T-SPOT Yarn, Tea and Chocolate Shop. 144 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7768.

Every Sunday. Life Drawing. Work at your own level, no instructor. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $12. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

December 24. Manzanita Film Series. 7:30 p.m. $6. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

