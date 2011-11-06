Oregon Coast Summer Events for Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach

Published 06/11/2011

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – The last three large towns on the north Oregon coast continue to ramp up the energy for summer, with plenty of outdoor events, music, food, history and theater fun.

Cannon Beach and Seaside

Fridays. Seaside Estuary Discovery Program. Learn how the tides and salt water affect our rivers. You might find them throwing out a crab pot (or reeling in a catch), testing the water, or examining a plankton tow. Seaside, Oregon. 503-338-9271.

Saturdays. Seaside Beach Discovery Program. Touch live animals, view sand from a clam's perspective, or ask a puzzling question. 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. On the beach in front of Seaside Aquarium. 200 N. Prom. Seaside, Oregon. 503-338-9271.

Tuesdays: Cannon Beach Farmers Market. 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Cut flowers, produce, pasture-raised meat, wild seafood, organic cheeses and artisan crafted food products. A local favorite returns: award-winning chef Jonathan Hoffman with a booth called “Seaing Grens,” providing cooking demos along with grilled local fish on salads. Hemlock and E. Gower St., Cannon Beach City Hall Parking Lot. www.cannonbeachmarket.org. 503-440-6013.

Saturdays. Seaside Farmers Market. Vendors include farmers, artisans, and cheese, fish and poultry vendors. Live music, children’s activities. 1 p.m.-4 p.m. In the parking lot north of TLC Credit Union. 2315 N. Roosevelt Dr. at Hwy. 101 N. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-3311.

July 1-Sept. 17. Coaster Theatre’s “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” This Broadway hit is one that anybody who ever was a student can relate to. Coaster Theatre. 108 N. Hemlock. Cannon Beach, Oregon. For reservations, dates and times call 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

July 2. First Saturday Art Walk. Maps for the walk are available at participating businesses, the Seaside Chamber and Seaside Visitors Bureau. 5-7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com.

July 9. Mill Ponds Adventure Day. Grab your rubber boots and join us by the Mill Ponds in Seaside for a morning of exploration and adventure. This is a great program for kids of all ages. 10 a.m.-noon. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-9126. www.nclctrust.org.

July 15-16. Seaside Motorcycle Festival. This is a family friendly event, so the whole family can have a great time. There will be lots of motorcycles to see and lots of accessories to purchase. Downtown Seaside, Oregon. 503-298-3470.

July 16-17. Ultimate Frisbee: “Against The Grain.” 4v4 and 5v5 co-ed beach tournament. There is a party with music and refreshments on Saturday night at the American Legion Hall. Seaside, Oregon. oregonbeachultimate.com.



July 16. 45th Annual Seaside Beach Run. A 10K/5K event including the 5K Prom Walk. Registration deadline is July 14. Seaside Beach at 12th Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-8304. www.seasidebeachrun.org.

July 20-Oct. 15. Coaster Theatre presents “The Mystery of Irma Vep.” Parody, vaudeville, farce, melodrama … lightning fast sleight-of-hand … vampires and werewolves! Coaster Theatre. For reservations, dates and times call 503-436-1242. 108 N. Hemlock. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.coastretheatre.com.

Astoria

Sundays. Astoria Sunday Market. Taste, shop, explore. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Downtown at 12th St. Astoria, Oregon.

July 3. North Coast Symphonic Band. A free concert of patriotic and familiar music. 7 p.m. Liberty Theater. 203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. www.liberty-theater.org.

July 9. Astoria Art Walk. Enjoy art, hors d’oeuvres and wine at participating businesses. Downtown Astoria, Oregon. 1-888-325-4485.

July 13. Seaman’s Day. Lewis and Clark National Historic Park. Fort Clatsop. Warrenton, Oregon. 503-861-2471.

July 16. Wine Tasting. Featuring the wines of Patricia Green Cellars. We will be pouring a variety of Patty’s single vineyard pinot noirs and a surprise or two. 1-4 p.m. The Cellar. 1004 Marine Drive. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

July 16. Tiller’s Folley. Celebrate Astoria’s bicentennial with the Pacific Northwest’s internationally traveled, virtuosic ambassadors of song. Tickets may be purchased through TicketsWest 503-224-8499 or 1-800-992-8499. 7 p.m. Liberty Theater. 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. www.liberty-theater.org.

July 23. Wine Tasting. Featuring wines from around the world. Here’s your chance to taste that perfect little gem that may not be so well known, but will become your new favorite. 1-4 p.m. The Cellar. 1004 Marine Drive. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

July 30. Wine Tasting. Featuring wines from Fielding Hills of East Wenatchee, Washington. We will be pouring a sampling of their highly rated cabernet, cabernet franc, merlot and syrah. 1-4 p.m. The Cellar. 1004 Marine Drive. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

July 30-31. First Annual Astoria Open Studio Tour. Local Artists invite you into their creative space. Tour maps will be available in July. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-1895. www.astoriavisualarts.org.

July 31. Whiskey Rebellion. An award winning five piece band from Central Virginia that plays high-energy acoustic music. $15 or $12 students/seniors/military. Doors at 4:30 p.m. Show at 5 p.m. Liberty Theater. 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6311. www.liberty-theater.org.

