Downright Evil Heatwave for Oregon Means Coast Only Escape

Published 07/28/2014

(Portland, Oregon) – Another long, extended run of hot weather is set for the coming week in Oregon, with temps in and around 90 in most of the state at least through the weekend. Meanwhile, the coast will be the only escape during the work week, with temps in the 60's, albeit somewhat cloudy. (Above: near Florence).

Portland and most of inland Oregon will stick around the 90's and upper 80's this week. The National Weather Service is predicting Tuesday to be at 91, and Wednesday through Friday just under 90 degrees. The NWS is predicting somewhat softer temps in the mid 80's for the weekend, but other weather outlets are forecasting more uncomfortable conditions for Saturday and Sunday saying it will likely be up in the mid 90's.

Nighttime temps won't be so bad, however, as most weather outlets are predicting temperatures around 60 degrees and just below overnight – making for better sleeping conditions than some previous heatwave weeks.

Other inland Oregon towns like Bend, Ashland and Eugene will get their share of the heatwave as well. Many predictors are saying smaller towns outside of Portland, such as Hillsboro, Beaverton and the Gorge, will be a few degrees higher.

On the Oregon coast, however, things will be mild and cool, although a bit cloudier. The NWS said Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 71, with the rest of the week having highs around 70. Some days will start off cloudy and get sunnier later, while others feature partly cloudy conditions.

There will likely be a rush of heatwave refugees from inland, so make your lodging reservations now as most places fill up on such days in summer. More Oregon weather here. More Oregon coast weather here.

