Follow Oregon Coast updates at

E-Tickets for Oregon Coast Wine, Seafood Fest On Sale Soon

Published 11//25/2011

(Newport, Oregon) – What is likely the largest winter festival in the state brings over 19,000 people to the central Oregon coast in February. In fact, perhaps the only festival on the coast that likely beats it is the Sandcastle Festival in Cannon Beach, but that happens in the summer.

With so many poised to cram into the tents that house the Newport Seafood and Wine Festival, it's a good idea to get tickets early – really early.

E-tickets – meaning online tickets – for the 35th Annual Newport Seafood and Wine Festival go on sale this week, December 1. You will be able to order them online at www.newportchamber.org. Group rates are available as well.

The central Oregon coast tradition takes place February 23 to 26, 2012 - an event that causes not just the town of Newport to flood with visitors but the surrounding areas as well. It regularly coaxes over 17,000 visitors to town, but in 2009 it hit an attendance record of 19,465.

This year, the Seafood and Wine Festival has been extended a fourth night, beyond the usual three nights of food, fun, arts and crafts, and vino from all around Oregon, Washington and California. Usually, the event runs Friday through Sunday on the last weekend of every February. But this year features the addition of a Thursday night: February 23. This new Thursday evening will also include a commemorative glass, while this is an extra cost on the other three days. Also, a majority of the 150-plus vendors will be there that Thursday to celebrate the 35th anniversary of this event.

The theme this year is “Swingin' on the Vine for the 35th Time,” featuring over 80 wineries and dozens of food vendors and arts & crafts booths displaying their wares and creations.

The Newport Seafood & Wine Festival is held in a massive tent near the Rouge Ales Brewery at the South Beach Marina in Newport.

Cost and times are:

Thursday, February 23, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Cost is $15 (includes a commemorative wine glass this night only). Friday, February 24 goes 2 p.m. - 9 p.m. Cost is $12. Saturday, February 25 runs 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Cost is $17. Sunday, February 26 goes from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Cost is $7.

E-Tickets contain a transaction fee not included in the price list.

Those with E-Tickets can use a special expedited entrance and will not have to stand in the long lines that normally occupy this event.

Wine tasting prices are extra, sometime sampling starts at $1 while glasses of wine are a separate purchase. Food prices are upwards of $1. Bottles and cases of wine are sold by wine vendors at their set prices, but these must be consumed off the premises.

Over 21 only, and you must have a valid ID – there will be no exceptions to this. For more information call 800-262-7844.

It is also highly advised to book your lodging early, at least a month ahead of time. All rooms and vacation rentals in Newport are booked by a week or two in advance of the Seafood and Wine Festival, and the crowds spill over into nearby Depoe Bay, Waldport, Yachats and Lincoln City, filling up those rooms as well. It is advised to book your lodgings there immediately if you find Newport is sold out, as the nearby towns often sell out as well.

More About Newport Lodging.....

More About Newport Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES