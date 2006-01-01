Autumnal Equinox Brought Wild Weather to Portland, Oregon Coast

Published 09/22/2013

(Oregon Coast) – It is now officially fall today – Sunday – and the Oregon coast and parts of Portland saw Mother Nature throwing quite the noisy party to usher out summer. (Above: a slightly stormy Seaside, on the north coast).

According to OMSI's Jim Todd, fall officially began at 1:44 p.m. today. It's when the Sun rises due east and sets due west on the equinox.

“At that point the Sun is directly above the Earth’s equator, and the significance of this is that every point on Earth will, for one day, experience nearly 12 hours of darkness and 12 hours of daylight,” Todd said. “At the South Pole the penguins will be celebrating the first appearance of the sun in six months. By the same token, at the North Pole the polar bears will be bracing themselves for six months of darkness.”

The first day of fall brought some wild weather. In the Portland area, right around the time of the equinox, major winds knocked around a few trees and caused some power problems as well as one home getting hit by a fallen tree.

50 to 60 mph gusts happened around noon on parts of the Oregon coast. Many gusts around Oceanside and Pacific City were in excess of 40 mph. The central Oregon coast was not quite as blustery, however. (Above: a slightly stormy Manzanita, on the north coast).

1.27 inches of rain fell on sections of the north Oregon coast on Sunday over a 24 hour period, including near Oceanside. The Cannon Beach area had about almost a quarter of an inch every few hours or so, according to National Weather Service data. Lincoln City and other central coast towns like Depoe Bay, Newport and Yachats came in at more around an inch of rain in 24 hours.

However, later in the day various web cams along the coast, including Depoe Bay, showed the sun poking its head out and creating some stunning sights with all the dark clouds surrounding it and other parts of the scenery.

