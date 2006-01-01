West Coast Earthquakes Today: Oregon, California, Alaska

Published 01/29/2013

(Bandon, Oregon) – Numerous small earthquakes were reported today by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), most notably an undersea quake off the Oregon coast. (Above: Cannon Beach, where no tsunami warnings were reported).

That quake was a magnitude 5.3 quake about 170 miles west-northwest of Bandon, Oregon. The epicenter was reported at a depth of about 6.36 miles, putting it beneath the Juan de Fuca plate area where earthquake activity is common.

No tsunami warning or alert was issued, and no damage was reported.

The quake happened about 8:29 p.m. Tuesday night.

Other quakes were recorded around the west coast Tuesday as well, which is not unusual.

USGS also reports a 0.8 quake just east of Mammoth Lakes, California at 9:27 p.m. with a depth of 4.1 miles.

A magnitude 1.2 was felt just southwest of Cobb, California at 9:23 p.m. Another smaller one at .8 was felt just a bit west of Cobb at 9:12 p.m. with a depth of .75 of a mile.

Julian, California experienced a 1.3 a few miles east of town at 8:52 p.m. Another one at 1.6 was recorded just east of town at 8:36 p.m.

A magnitude 3.2 shook things about 42 miles NE of Larsen Bay, Alaska tonight at 8:55 p.m. The depth was 54 miles. Yet another in Alaska happened less than 20 miles SE of Lazy Mountain, Alaska at 6:46 p.m., clocking in at magnitude 2.2.

None of these are considered significant and there are no reports of damage.

