Central Oregon Coast Town Reverberates with Edith Piaf Tribute

Published 03/19/2016 at 6:51 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) - On Saturday, April 2, one part of the central Oregon coast will reverberate with the sultry, charismatic sound of Siri Vik and her popular tribute to Edith Piaf, “La Vie En Rouge.” Vik will be bringing her full band and her visceral understanding of Piaf and the French chanson tradition, for the Lincoln City Cultural Center’s Spring Renewal Concert. Showtime is 7 pm.

“La Vie En Rouge” will be the finale of the nonprofit’s annual Membership Drive. The goal is to log 100 renewals and new members, supporters of the center and its programs. All donors who have given in the last five months – our “spring renewals” – will receive a $10 discount on tickets to “La Vie En Rouge” and a $2 discount on all LCCC concert tickets throughout the year.

Who is an LCCC “member”? It’s anyone who donates $35 or more, within a calendar year.

“Big donations are always welcome, but during Membership Month we concentrate on increasing the number of donors in our supporter base,” said Niki Price, executive director. “The more members we have, the greater our community-wide support. We use these unrestricted monies to pay our everyday expenses, like copier paper and vacuum cleaner bags. And we strong membership numbers as proof of our local support, when we write larger grants or request bigger gifts. It all starts with membership, and I encourage all those who love the Center to consider giving this month – and to join us for ‘La Vie En Rouge.’ “

Siri Vik, a vocals professor and performer based in Eugene, has created the cabaret concert, “La Vie En Rouge” as a tribute to the work of Piaf and the chanson tradition. Like a smear of deep red lipstick against a clean white wall, Edith Piaf’s voice is perhaps the single most vivid impression the world holds of France and its music – especially through her exquisitely sad classic, “La Vie en Rose.” Piaf’s voice reverberates through the last century into the 21st, echoing the loves, losses, the quiet desperations, the boundless passions, the stories of a nation.

Vik brings this tradition to life on stage, accompanied by a quintet playing piano, accordion, melodica, guitar, bass and percussion.

“Edith Piaf was, with her voice, expression and passion, the embodiment of a great fulcrum point in the grand and tender, ancient tradition of French popular song: the chanson. At the midway point of the 20th century, she was the culmination of generations of wild, sometimes tortured, and supremely artistic cabaret singers --- women and men who dared to bring the grit and sensuality and sheer emotion of real life to the stage,” said Vik. “Piaf was warrior and a tramp. She lived large --- dangerously and fearlessly, spiritually; on the edge of all the blessings and tragedies one life could hope to hold. We celebrate this life and this voice--a voice which spoke for so many.”

Tickets for “La Vie En Rouge” are $30, on sale at the LCCC box office, 541-994-9994 or lincolncity-culturalcenter.org. The box office accepts VISA, Mastercard and American Express, as well as checks and cash. All renewing members will receive their coupon codes in the mail, or they can purchase in person, by phone or by mail.

Doors will open at 6:30 pm. A selection of Northwest beers and wines, My Petite Sweet cookies and bars, and Mountain Man savory snacks will be sold before the show, and during intermission. For details and tickets, call 541-994-9994.

The Lincoln City Cultural Center is a non-profit center for community and creativity, inside the historic Delake School building, at the corner of NE Sixth St. and Hwy. 101. The center, which is also home to the official Lincoln City Visitor Information Center, is open from 10 am to 4 pm every day except Tuesday. For details, head to www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org, or call 541-994-9994. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

