Published 04/22/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Famed inventor, industrialist and innovator Thomas Edison shows up on the central Oregon coast at the end of April – the fourth play in the Lincoln City Cultural Center's “History Lives” series. It's 45-minute performance, recommended for ages 5 and up, that will start at 7 pm on that Tuesday.



It's called “Thomas Edison: Inventor, Lecturer & Prankster,” spotlighting what is likely the greatest inventor of all time, live and in person, and courtesy of the national touring company, Theatreworks USA.

Thomas Alva Edison was one of America’s most remarkable minds, and in this show he engages audiences as they help him recreate some of his most famous experiments. Along the way, Edison shares several secrets that everyone can utilize in their day-to-day lives: the importance of hard work, the value of mistakes, the ability to turn liabilities into assets, and the necessity of enjoying one’s work.

The inventor is played by Patrick Garner, who has two decades of experience in roles on Broadway, on television and in movies. His recent work includes the Broadway revival of “Gypsy” with Bernadette Peters, and several guest roles on every version of “Law & Order.”

Garner has worked opposite a myriad of stars, such as Kelly Ripa, Dave Chappelle, Whoopi Goldberg, Kevin Kline and Nathan Lane. His work in children’s books led him to found his own company, “History’s Alive!” to help students not merely learn history, but learn from history. Now in its 10th year, and seventh year associated with Theatreworks USA, Garner travels the country with his shows about Thomas Edison, Lewis & Clark, Ben Franklin, The Wright Brothers (and their sister), Houdini and Archimedes.

Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for kids ages 12 and under. April 30, in the auditorium of the LCCC, 540 NE Hwy. 101 in Lincoln City, Oregon. For more information, call 541-994-9994, head to lincolncity-culturalcenter.org

