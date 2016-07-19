Workshop Prepares for Stunning Solar Eclipse on Central Oregon Coast in 2017

Published 07/19/2016 at 7:21 PM PDT - Updated 07/21/2016 at 3:21 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – In August of next year, a stunning rarity will make serious waves across Oregon, and especially the coast. A total solar eclipse will happen on August 21, 2017, staying about ten seconds longer on the coast than inland Oregon. (Above: a partial solar eclipse in recent years on Oregon).

While that doesn't happen for more than a year, a group called Multiverse hosts an educational workshop titled "Eclipse Across America Awareness Tour" on the total solar eclipse in Lincoln City on August 2 – just a couple weeks away. Mutliverse is an earth and space science educational program from the University of California, Berkeley, and it will take over the Lincoln City Cultural Center on that day, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The last such total solar eclipse to wander across North America was in 1979. This one is already causing a huge stir, as Oregon will have some special aspects to its viewing. Many hotels, campgrounds and vacation rentals are already booked for August 21st, 2017, as thousands of "eclipse chasers" have chosen Lincoln City to be their viewing spot. Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to the Oregon coast and witness the event.

This upcoming event is an opportunity to learn more about preparing for the total solar eclipse. The workshop in Lincoln City is just one stop in Multiverse's awareness tour to help communities prepare for the event.

One surprising aspect of the presentation is a focus on public impact of the eclipse, geared towards community leaders, fire and police departments, park rangers, business owners, librarians, teachers, and public service providers, as well as citizens. During the event, Multiverse will discuss the science and impact of next year's total solar eclipse as well as answer questions and concerns from the public.

"We want everyone to know about the natural wonder, scientific importance and social impact of viewing a live total solar eclipse,“ said Dr. Laura Peticolas, director of Multiverse. “It is truly a transformative, life-changing experience and we want to prepare people for that.”

During the workshop, Multiverse will also discuss their new citizen science project, the Eclipse Megamovie. This project, which is being proposed to the National Science Foundation, is an effort to recruit the help of citizens to document this rare event. The premise is simple; citizens are encouraged to take photos of the eclipse and submit them to a website, where the images will be compiled into a "Megamovie." Besides being used for entertainment, the images used for the Megamovie will be analyzed and studied by solar research scientists.

For more information about the Eclipse Across America Awareness Tour, contact Darlene Yan, Public Education Specialist for Multiverse, at 510-643-3936 or Darlene@ssl.berkeley.edu. The Lincoln City Cultural Center is at 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

