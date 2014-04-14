Awesome Lunar Eclipse for Everyone But Oregon, West Coast

Published 10/17/2013

(Portland, Oregon) – Tomorrow's full moon will have an extra dose of stunning for those in Europe, the Middle East and Africa – but unfortunately not for Oregon or the Oregon coast. However, just a tiny bit of an eclipse will be visible as the moon rises in the eastern sky – though because of the mountain ranges and hills this probably doesn't bode well for viewing.

Still, the full moon should be plenty visible along the beaches with the current weather patterns and provide some wondrous sights.

Astronomy expert Jim Todd, with Portland's OMSI, said skywatchers in areas east of the Pacific time zone will get a treat with the punumbral lunar eclipse on October 18. At right: a bit of an eclipse in Mananita.

“Unfortunately for Portland, the eclipse will have ended by the time the moon rises in the east,” Todd said. “Viewers in the eastern part of the North American continent should have a decent chance of seeing the end of the eclipse. But the best show will be visible in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.”

Todd said the first of the penumbra starts around 2:51 p.m. in the day on Friday – west coast time – which is not only during the day, but the moon will still be below the horizon at that point. The greatest eclipse will be at 4:50 p.m. PT as the moon is -13 degrees below the horizon.

The moon will here in Oregon will rise at 6:11 p.m. with just a tiny bit of the eclipse still in progress. The last contact with the moon leaving the earth's shadow will be at 6:47 p.m. at +5 degrees above the horizon.

Todd said the Earth's shadow has two parts: a dark inner umbra and a lighter surrounding penumbra. It’s this lighter penumbral shadow of Earth that the moon will enter on October 18. Above: Moon above Depoe Bay.

Not all will see a difference on the moon’s face during a penumbral eclipse, Todd said, even while the eclipse is happening. Others will walk outside, unaware that an eclipse is happening and notice something off about our cratered neighbor.

If you don't spot anything but a full Moon tomorrow, Todd said not to worry. Those in Oregon and on its coast can look forward to next year.

“The next total lunar eclipse will occur near midnight of April 14, 2014,” Todd said. “It will be easily visible for all of the Pacific Northwest.” Above: the moon loitering above Seaside, Oregon.

