Published 05/03/2013

(Oregon Coast) – East winds will be the culprit for some massive warm spells on the Oregon coast this weekend, bringing some areas up into the low 80's. (Above: near Depoe Bay - Fogarty Beach)

Weather forecasts differ slightly depending on the outlet, but all agree Saturday and Sunday are staring down the barrel of 80-degree weather over the weekend. Sunday, however, will be a bit cooler on the central Oregon coast.

Some outlets are predicting upper 70's on Saturday for the Oregon coast, while others say it could be as high as 85. Winds will be light and the sky should be cloudless.

Sunday is also predicted for highs around 80, although central Oregon coast towns like Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport and Yachats will cool down a bit. Increasing clouds will happen further south on Sunday. Winds will likely increase that day as well.

On Monday, things are predicted to be foggy in the morning and then cloudy throughout the day, but still pleasant conditions with highs in the low 60's. (Above: Cape Kiwanda, Pacific City)

Tuesday starts to brighten up a bit for the central coast and for north coast towns like Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi, Oceanside and Pacific City. It will still be cloudy but some breaks are possible.

Wednesday becomes partly sunny, which may well translate into those prime conditions for great coastal photographs that are brought on by big puffy clouds. (See more Oregon Coast Weather )

