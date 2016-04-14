Oregon Coast Earth Day Celebrations: Glass Floats, Bird Walk, Films, Hike

Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

(Oregon Coast) – A lot is happening on the Oregon coast for Earth Day. Celebrations big and small, often outdoors, take place in Cannon Beach, Newport, Lincoln City and the Manzanita area.

In Cannon Beach, the celebration has already begun, with the 12 Days of Earth Day festival that started on April 11, going until April 22.

On Friday, April 15 it's the Gaylord Nelson Award and City Potluck at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, April 16, there's the Walking Parade in downtown Cannon Beach; assemble in the parking lot at Third and Antler at 11 a.m. At 11:15, the street fair begins in the US Bank parking lot. At 2 p.m., it's the reading of "A Tree Lady" at Cannon Beach Book Company.

On Sunday, 10 a.m. brings the Nature and Bird walk in Ecola Forest Reserve; meet at the gate. Later that day features Sand Screening for Micro-plastic at Whale Park.

Another session of the sand screening happens Monday, April 18. On Thursday, April 21, there's a lecture at the Cannon Beach History Center.

On Earth Day itself – April 22 – the Cannon Beach Shreds event happens at 10 a.m. at the mid-town parking lot. At 7 p.m., the Cannon Beach History Center presents the film "Behind the Emerald Curtain." http://www.twelvedaysofearthday.com.

The Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport hosts its Earth Day on Saturday, April 23, called Earth Day Party for the Entire Planet.

Exhibits will brim with eco-friendly educational opportunities for visitors. Guests will learn how to reduce their carbon contribution into the atmosphere by buying local and reducing plastic use, and about broader-scale community initiatives that support energy reduction.

Guests that want to bring a bit of green home with them can make native wildflower seed balls to plant in their garden. This free activity, led by the Aquarium’s Head Groundskeeper, Anita Albrecht, starts at 11:00 a.m.

Pre-registration is not required and all activities are included with general admission. The Aquarium is open every day from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. this spring. For more information call 541-867-FISH or visit aquarium.org.

On April 22 through 24, Lincoln City has a special glass float drop in celebration of Earth Day. 15 Glass Globes will be hidden along the 7-1/2 miles of public beach in Lincoln City, from the Roads End area to Siletz Bay. Throughout Lincoln City, Oregon. www.oregoncoast.org/finders-keepers or call 800-452-2151.

In the Manzanita area, April 24 features a free guided hike to Devil’s Cauldron and Short Sands Beach in Oswald West State Park. This Explore Nature hike is offered in partnership with the North County Recreation District’s Earth Day Eco Fair event held April 22-23 at 36155 9th St., Nehalem.

The hike will be led by Chrissy Smith of Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve and Dale Cramer Burr of Lower Nehalem Community Trust. Experience the unique story of this coastline, from natural history to ongoing land and ocean conservation activities, including the new Cape Falcon Marine Reserve. 1 pm. Expect to spend about 1.5 hrs on the Devil’s Cauldron Hike and an additional two hours to continue on to Short Sands beach via the Elk Flats Trail. Register at 2016earthdayhike.eventbrite.com. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour









