Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

A castle on the coast. Fine antiques, gourmet breakfast, luxury w/ ocean views, pet friendly. Social hour in the eve. Have to see to believe. East Ocean Rd., just north of the Arch Cape Tunnel. Arch Cape, Oregon (s. of Cannon Beach and Seaside). www.archcapehouse.com. 800-436-2848

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

Major Migration of Dragonflies Reported on Oregon Coast

Published 09/06/2013

(Oregon Coast) – A huge chunk of the Oregon coast is now talking about really big numbers of dragonflies flitting through the region, an annual migration that seems unusually large to some. (Photo courtesy OSU Press).

The Tillamook-Headlight Herald's website talks about thousands being seen in Rockaway Beach in recent days. One report comes from Newport of somewhat sizable numbers. Another report called Yachats “dragonfly city,” and the OSU Press is saying it has reports coming in from Seal Rock, Cannon Beach, Neskowin and more, including southwest Washington.

OSU Press spokesman Tom Booth said the while the Oregon coast whale migrations are always big news, these migrations of the dragonfly known as Variegated Meadowhawk are just as spectacular but essentially a secret.

“Timing and numbers vary year to year, but 2013 appears to be a major migration,” Booth said. “At the onset of fall cold fronts, the main species involved, the Variegated Meadowhawk, seems to funnel to the coast and head south. But beyond that, little is known about these fall migrants.”

The creatures are red in appearance, and Booth quotes experts as saying these are great mysteries. Cary Kerst and Steve Gordon are co-authors of Dragonflies and Damselflies, and they say they don't know where they're coming from, where they're going, or what causes them to start moving.

Scientists are not having much success in tracking what these little red critters are up to, so like a recent request by bird scientists to get help from citizens tracking birds in Oregon, there is a similar partnership for dragonflies. The Migratory Dragonfly Partnership offers an opportunity for people to collect and record dragonfly migration observations. Citizen scientists monitor the timing, duration, and direction of travel of migrating dragonflies, and note any additional behaviors observed in migratory flight such as feeding or mating.

You can join this group at http://www.migratorydragonflypartnership.org/index/welcome

The Dragonflies and Damselflies book also features descriptions of the thirty best sites in Oregon to observe these amazing insects, a useful tool for viewing uncommon species in spectacular settings.

Exactly how long these dragonflies will be wandering the Oregon coast is hard to say, so you may want to head out this weekend or early in the week if you hope to catch it.

More about the Oregon coast below.

Seaside at night

Bob Creek access near Yachats

Yachats

Three Capes Loop

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Pacific City, Oregon

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches
Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Surreal and Strange Nudibranch the Pokemon of Oregon Coast Tide Pools - But Real
One of the coolest critters to be on the lookout for is the nudibranch. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Unusual for July, N. Oregon Coast Ocean Burp Brings Numerous Critters
Gobs of interesting stuff washed up onshore on the north Oregon coast yesterday, in what is commonly called an ocean burp. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Upside Down Forest Hits Oregon Coast Beaches; Whales, Tide Pools
Whales, lots of whales, tide pool discoveries and lots of interesting critters washing up on the beaches, kids, science, weather

Follow us on

Oregon Coast Lodging
Seaside
Cannon Beach Lodging
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Lodging
Waldport Lodging
Yachats Lodging
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Specials

Dining Guide
Seaside
Cannon Beach Dining
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants
Tillamook Bay Restaurants, Dining
Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Newport Restaurants, Dining
Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining
Florence Restaurants, Dining
Restaurant Reviews

Coast Events Calendar
Astoria
Seaside, Cannon Beach Calendar
Manzanita, Rockaway Events
Tillamook, Pacific City Calendar
Lincoln City Events Calendar
Newport, Depoe Bay Events Calendar
Yachats Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Travel News

Coastal Bars, Lounges

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access, attraction

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

OREGON COAST VIRTUAL TOURS
Explore Every Beach Spot
Seaside, Oregon
Seaside
Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler and Rockaway Oregon Coast
Nehalem Bay- Manzanita, Wheeler
Oregon Coast: Tillamook Bay, Tillamook, Bay City, Barview, Garibaldi
Tillamook Bay, Garibaldi, Bay City
Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
Three Cape Loop: Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts
Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Inland Highway 101
Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery; Neskowin
Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay
Newport, Nye Beach on the Oregon Coast
Newport
Waldport, Seal Rock
Waldport / Seal Rock
Yachats
Yachats
Between Florence and Yachats - oodles of secret beaches
Upper Lane County

Secrets of the Season

Unusual Travel Articles TravelParanormal.com allows you to submit your own creepy tale or debunk one - or see up-to-the-minute news headlines about travel and the paranormal.

News Headlines from All Over Oregon Need to scan Oregon headlines? Constantly updated news from all over Oregon: a comprehensive, up-to-the-minute display of news headlines from a variety of media

Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels, Rentals

A Guide to Oregon Coast Seafood Restaurants, Dining

 

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 

 