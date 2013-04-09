Fascinating Sights on Oregon Coast Now: Dragonflies, Whales, Odd Fish

Published 09/04/2013

(Oregon Coast) – It's always the season for interesting finds along the Oregon coast, but September can really host some wonders in the realm of nature. Deer are prominent in the forests of the coast range, and certain birds abound. But it's not always well known that whales can be easily seen this time of year – sometimes more so than even peak whale migrations - and some things of note were found on the beaches this past week. (Photo above: lancetfish found by a Seattle resident near Pacifci City courtesy Jeff Thirlwall)

Seattle resident Jeff Thirlwall sent in this interesting find to Oregon Coast Beach Connection. He was recently camping at Cape Lookout State Park when he spotted this Longnose Lancetfish on a beach just south of Pacific City.

“I've been a freshwater fisherman all my life and this was a crazy fish to find on the beach,” Thirlwall said. “I've seen a barracuda when diving in Montserrat once and thought that's what it was.”

Lancetfish are periodically found on the beaches of the Oregon coast, though it's a bit rare to find them on the sand. They are often mistaken for barracuda.

Whale reports have been excellent along the central Oregon coast. Last week, Eco Excursions out of Depoe Bay saw at least three on August 30, including the favorite known as Scarback, who was in the middle of some feeding behaviors.

“She blows a burst of bubbles and then does sharking on her side and at times stands on her head waving her tail in the air,” said tour owner Carrie Newell. “She is so awesome.”

They also spotted Daisy, an eight-month-old calf and another female called Comet.

Newell said whale watching is exceptional right now. Lately her tour company has seen three to seven a day. September tends to be the biggest month for whale spotting she said, sometimes up to 20 whales seen per trip.

Reports abound of dragonflies on the central Oregon coast this past week. Newport naturalist Range Bayer said he's gotten reports of lots of them flying south through Seal Rock and the Waldport area, often about five to ten feet off the ground. Sometimes as around 100 in a five-minute period were seen.

Another report this weekend said Yachats was “dragonfly city.”

Bayer did a count on his own in the Newport area and saw a handful himself, about two blocks from the ocean. They don't seem to be appearing in huge numbers all the time, however.

September is often when you can see a fair amount of them zipping along the Oregon coast, but not every year.

Whale photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium

