Many Pooches on the Beach for Oregon Coast Dog Event

Published 10/06/2011

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – "Who Let the Dogs Out?" will be the question on many beachgoers' minds on October 15 in Cannon Beach, as the Surfsand Resort features its 14th Annual Dog Show on the Beach.

Even humans will be wagging their behinds in delight as this festival of cuteness includes dogs from all around the northwest – and beyond – competing for top honors in categories like Oldest Looking Dog, Best Frisbee Catch, Cutest Puppy, Best Bark and Owner Look-alike. All of it takes place on the beach of this north Oregon coast town, near the Surfsand Resort.

The Dog Show on the Beach raises money for the Clatsop County Animal Shelter. In the past 13 years of the show, the event has netted more than $13,000 to support the operations of the shelter.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 15th. For more information on the event, please visit the Surfsand Resort’s website at http://www.beachconnection.net/news/surfsand_cb.phppets or call 1-800-547-6100.

All dogs must be registered (in person) prior to their first event. A $10 donation is asked for the registration fee. Watching is free for the public.

9 a.m. Registration Begins. 10 a.m. Cutest Puppy – Mixed Breed. 10:15 a.m. Cutest Puppy – Purebred (2 divisions). 10:30 a.m. Oldest Looking Dog. 10:45 a.m. Smallest Dog. 11 a.m. Biggest Dog. 11:15 a.m. Prettiest Dog (2 divisions). 11:30 a.m. Most Handsome Dog (2 divisions). 11:45 a.m. “So Ugly You’re Cute” Dog

At 12 Noon – 1 p.m. There's the Hot Dog Roast. Undoubtedly the pooches will want to get in on this as well, although it is officially for humans.

12 Noon Fluffiest Dog (2 divisions). 12:15 Most Colorful Dog (2 divisions). 12:30 p.m. Obstacle Course (2 divisions). 12:45 p.m. Obstacle Course (2 divisions). 1 p.m. Frisbee Catch (2 divisions). 1:15 p.m. Doggie Dash (2 divisions). 1:30 p.m. Shortest Tail (2 divisions).

1:45 p.m. Owner Look-Alike (natural resemblance).

At 2 p.m. The Shortest Ears competition takes place (2 divisions).

Then at 2:15 p.m. It's the Longest Tail (2 divisions). 2:30 p.m. Best Handshake (2 divisions). 2:45 p.m. Longest Ears (2 divisions).

3 – 4 p.m. Ice Cream Social – presumably also just for humans.

3 p.m. Best Tail Wag (2 divisions). 3:15 p.m. Best Smile (2 divisions). 3:30 p.m. Best Trick (2 divisions). 3:45 p.m. Best Bark (2 divisions). 4 p.m. Best Costume (2 divisions). 4:14 p.m. Best in Show (1st place winners in all categories compete).

The Surfsand warns that some events may get canceled due to inclement weather. The schedule is subject to change. Event divisions are based on dog's age or weight.

