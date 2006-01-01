Dog Rescued on Oregon Coast

Published 01/24/2012

(Newport, Oregon) – Raging waters of a central Oregon coast creek played a part in a dangerous situation for a local dog, helping to illustrate humans aren't the only ones who can get hurt by coastal waters. (Pictured here: Addy and Deputy Barry Bruster - courtesy Lincoln County Sheriffs).

Monday morning, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services was called to the trail near Big Creek in Newport after a dog was reported washed away in the rushing waters. A 12-year-old Border collie mix named Addy was being walked by her owner, Katherine Howard of Newport, along the Ocean to Bay Trail when the dog entered the creek and was abruptly carried away. Howard reported seeing the dog swept into a culvert.

The deputy searched the area and found the dog partially submerged and clinging to a log at the entrance of culvert, where waters were swift because of recent storms and rain.

“The dog appeared to be cold and losing its grip on the log,” said the Lincoln County Sheriff's office in a press release.

More officers were called in and they eventually went wading into the raging creek with a catchpole. They were able to successfully bring Addy back to shore, who was cold and wet but otherwise uninjured.

“Dog owners need to be aware of high water in streams that are usually placid at other times of the year can be very dangerous now,” the Sheriff's office said. “People should not attempt to rescue their pets in cases like this where they could also become a victim."

Below: the culvert that had briefly trapped the dog.

