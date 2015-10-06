Updated: Doggy Fest and Bird Trips on Oregon Coast

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Get ready for a triple dose of adorable – and beautiful – fun, as late June presents the wildly popular Mutt Masters Dog Show and Olympics in Lincoln City and two birding events in Newport.

The annual Mutt Masters Dog Show and Olympics is back for another entertaining year on the central Oregon coast. Dogs will take center stage in this annual "for fun" dog show and competition held Saturday, June 20 at the former Taft Elementary School site, 1545 SE 50th St in Lincoln City.

Registration begins at noon with the contests and shows beginning at 1pm. The registration fee is $5 per dog, per category – or $25 per dog for unlimited entries. A few of this year's categories include Tail Wag Champ, Unusual Pet Trick, Most Distinguished Elder, and Best Dressed. Spectators are more than welcome with a suggested $5 donation. Children ages 12 and under get in for free.

Mutt Masters is always a fun event for the entire family. There will be booths with pet-related information, local animal welfare and pet service organizations, and food. In addition to the contests, there are fun doggie activities including a tennis ball dunk, doggie limbo, and a “confidence-style” agility course.

"We look at this event as a fun, family event where you can spend time outside with your dog," says Lincoln County Animal Shelter Manger Laura Braxling. "The dogs don't have to be well-trained or have any special skill. It's just a fun way to celebrate the bond between people and their pets."

All proceeds will go to support the lifesaving work of the Lincoln County Animal Shelter. Donations of canned and dry pet food will also be collected for the Lincoln County Animal Shelter’s pet food bank.

For further information, contact the Lincoln County Animal Shelter at 541-265-6610 or visit http://www.oregoncoast.org/mutt-masters.

In Newport, that same weekend features a birding field trip and a presentation from the Yaquina Birders & Naturalists. It all starts on Thursday, June 18. Dan and Anne Heyerly present "Peru: Birds Unique to the Maranon, Including the Marvelous Spatuletail Hummingbird."

Dan and Anne traveled through the Andes of Northern Peru in search of the recently discovered cloud forest bird, the Scarlet-banded Barbet, which graces the cover of the Birds of Peru field guide (and was painted by Oregon's own Larry McQueen). They also saw many other colorful and sublime birds, including hummingbirds and tanagers.

The event starts at 7 p.m. at the Public Meeting Room of Central Lincoln PUD (2129 North Coast Highway) in north Newport. Cost is free. 541-265-2965.

On Saturday, June 20, take a trip to see the "Birds of Yaquina Head."

Wayne Hoffman will lead a birding field trip for Yaquina Birders & Naturalists at the peak of seabird nesting season. June is the best time of year to look for nesting seabirds at Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area. You are likely to see Common Murre, Pigeon Guillemot, Black Oystercatcher, Pelagic and Brandt's Cormorant and Bald Eagle. The onsite nesting Peregrine Falcon pair may still have young in the area.

Meet in the Interpretive Center Parking Lot at 7:30 a.m. and dress or bring clothes for variable weather. The field trip will last two hours. This event is free and open to everyone, but the BLM requires a recreation pass or charges a vehicle fee to enter Yaquina Head. For more information call 541-961-1307.

More about Lincoln City and Newport below, and at the Lincoln City Virtual Tour, Map and Newport Virtual Tour, Map. Common Murre photo below by Roy Lowe.

