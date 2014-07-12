Disney Production and Music in Cannon Beach, N. Oregon Coast

Published 12/07/2014

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – There is almost always something going on at Cannon Beach's Coaster Theatre – just another legendary piece of a legendary town. But December holds two big attractions: one is a stage production of a classic Disney musical and the other is a visit from three important Oregon musicians.

Singer Kathryn Claire is coming back at the Coaster Theatre for her fourth annual Winter show on December 14. This year in addition to her dream band, she is joined by Portland-based duo “Moody Little Sister,” who will open the show.

Kathryn is part of a new generation of traditionally-inspired musicians. Her guitar and fiddle-playing exhibit a technical grace which is matched only by her truly captivating voice and her rare ability to move seamlessly across genres.

Naomi Hooley and Rob Stroup of Moody Little Sister will bring their powerful piano and acoustic guitar, combined with foot percussion and amazing harmonies, and a side of story telling.

The show starts at 3 p.m. and tickets are $15 or $20.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast is the feature at the Coaster Theater until the end of the month. Running until December 28, this stage version of the animated award-winner starts at 7:30 p.m. most nights.

You'll find it includes all of the memorable songs from the animated film plus a few new songs written especially for the Broadway musical.

Beauty and the Beast is set in a small town in France, and of course features the handsome prince becoming cursed into a life of being a hideous beast as part of his punishment for numerous selfish deeds.

When Maurice – the town’s eccentric inventor – becomes lost in the woods on the way to the fair to show off his latest invention, he seeks shelter in an old castle, only to find the master of the castle is a horrible beast that takes him captive. The inventor’s daughter, an adventurous young woman named Belle, trades herself for her father’s freedom when she finds him in the Beast;s castle.

It then becomes the classic love story where the Beast must learn to love again via Belle to become human once more. Ticket prices are $23.00 and $18.00. You can purchase tickets online at coastertheatre.com or call 503-436-1242. On Hemlock in downtown Cannon Beach, Oregon.

