Unique N. Oregon Coast Events 200 Years in the Making Involve Lewis n' Clark

Published 02/27/2016 at 6:01 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Astoria, Oregon) – Two unique events on the north Oregon coast celebrate the legacy of Lewis and Clark in this area, over 200 years ago. One is a kind of fun run in the name of the Corps of Discovery to help usher in spring, and another looks closely at one of the spots talked about their journals: Dismal Nitch. (Photo: Fort Clatsop, Lewis and Clark National Historical Park )

On March 19, the Lewis and Clark Trail Run happens at Fort Clatsop, close to Astoria. The national park hosts the first of a trail run series on Saturday, March 19 to “bid adieu” to winter at Fort Clatsop and greet the arrival of spring. The Lewis & Clark Trail Series includes several different exhilarating events along beautiful trails through forest landscapes, complete with a welcoming and friendly race atmosphere. All events are open to walkers and runners of all ages and provide the opportunity to experience the northwest coast the way people have done it for thousands of years – on footpaths.

This first event in the Lewis & Clark Trail Series gives you the choice of either an approximately 5k or a 10k course that features the Kwis Kwis Trail. The 10k run will include some long steep sections. The start/finish line will be at the Fort to Sea Trail parking area off of Fort Clatsop Road.

Register that morning from 9:00am to 9:30am, at the Fort Clatsop Visitor Center. The cost to participate is the purchase of a $20 Annual Park Pass that grants entry into all of the 2016 Lewis & Clark Trail Series Events. Registration is free with any pass that allows entry into all of our nation’s National Parks. Participants younger than 18, also need their parent or guardian to sign the registration. 92343 Fort Clatsop Rd. 503-861-2471. nps.gov/lewi/planyourvisit/fortclatsop.htm.

The second event happens the following day on March 20, with In Their Footsteps: Explaining Dismal Nitch. Washington state historian Rex Ziak gives a talk on the famed spot.

In March 1806, Lewis and Clark’s party bid ‘good-bye’ to Fort Clatsop and began their return journey to St. Louis. On this 210th anniversary of the expedition’s departure, Ziak will tell the story of its arrival into the Columbia estuary and show the precise location of three unmarked Lewis and Clark sites including “Dismal Nitch.”

Ziak has lectured around the world, received many prestigious awards, and authored three history books. These books are available at the Lewis & Clark National Park Association bookstore in the Fort Clatsop visitor center. There will be a book-signing at this bookstore following his presentation. His findings on these locales led to a restructuring of the local National Park system to embrace historic sites on both sides of the Columbia. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

This monthly Sunday forum is sponsored by the Lewis & Clark National Park Association and the park. The programs are held in the Netul River Room of Fort Clatsop’s visitor center and are free of charge. 92343 Fort Clatsop Rd. 503-861-2471. nps.gov/lewi/planyourvisit/fortclatsop.htm.

