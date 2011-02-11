Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

 

 

The Different Details of a Crawl Up the Oregon Coast

Published 11/02/2011

(Oregon Coast) – It's easy to wander up Highway 101 and spot the obvious, especially if you're a first-timer to this always-wowing way up the winding shoreline. But it's worth looking a little bit deeper, even if just for a second, and pay attention to a detail or two beyond the greater landscape.

If you begin at Florence – the halfway mark along the 365 miles of the Oregon coast – you'll discover Muriel O. Ponsler Wayside a tad north of town. Here, the sands can bundle together in degrees of dampness that create these tiny pointy structures when sculpted by the wind in just the right way.

Soon after this place, as you're heading northward, dramatic cliffs take you up and down in elevation with a consistently startling effect.

Among the wild discoveries include the marine gardens beneath Cape Perpetua, about ten miles from Ponsler. It's where Cook's Chasm spouts off in stunning fashion, but it's not the only insane bit of wave action. Numerous other spots along this rocky shelf get quite raucous as well.

Soon you'll come to Yachats, a glorious little village of myriad culinary, lodging and natural delights. It is typified by more rocky shelves that attract the full wallop of waves

Continue north and you'll wander through more sandy stretches and the town of Waldport, until you come to the towering basalt structures of Seal Rock. Here, waves go bonkers against a labyrinth of black shapes and their jagged, even surreal outlines. Trails snake in and out of these areas and rise and fall with a grass-covered landscape that's surrounded by other kinds of cliffs and blobs, creating awe-inspiring, gold-dominated scenes like these.

Within a few miles you enter the hotspot of Newport and then the quiet yet pleasure-packed village of Depoe Bay, with more of its dramatic rocky ledges. Another mile or two up the road and you hit Lincoln Beach and Gleneden Beach, where softer sands and strangely sloped tide lines create mesmerizing ways in which the waves conduct themselves.

Less than ten miles up the road is the tourism mecca of Lincoln City, more than ten miles of beach and a highway packed with a huge array of ways to goof off, dine out or sleep the night in pampered bliss. One of its main attractions, Siletz Bay, is a particularly calming and relaxing spot. But check it out at night, and the pier here becomes this esoteric beauty lit up by nearby neon as the stars chase overhead.

From here northward, you'll rise, fall and zip around the tight, winding hills on the highway that veers inland a bit, past the hypnotic yet sleepy village of Neskowin and onto the Three Capes Tour, which includes Pacific City, Cape Kiwanda and Cape Lookout. Then you'll come to the hidden burgh of Oceanside, which hides so much more to do than you can possibly imagine if you just swing into it quickly and take even a fairly long look around. You have to get out and start walking.

Among the striking delights is the beach on the other side of the tunnel going through Maxwell Point, where numerous little caves, rocky structures and other wonders lay around in vast abundance. Above is where this tiny beach dead-ends, with an astonishing pack of surprises lurking in little corners.

After Oceanside there's the Cape Meares lighthouse, and then you have to veer back inland for a bit along Tillamook Bay. Round this locale, zipping through Garibaldi and Bay City, and you'll soon come to peaceful, laid back Rockaway Beach. Seven miles of pristine sand stretch from near the mouth of the bay to the next one: Nehalem Bay. From Rockaway, you can see the landmark Neahkahnie Mountain looming over the sea in the distance.

North of Rockaway sit bayside burghs Nehalem and Wheeler, and then the beach appears again in impressive fashion with Manzanita, Oswald West State Park and curious Cannon Beach and Arch Cape. Seaside is next, with its long history of several generations of families having come here since the late 1800's.

As you continue up Highway 101, the beaches get less and less populated, and then you come to the wonders of Fort Stevens State Park, where history resides in a multitude of attractions and living remnants. Among them is the wreck of the Peter Iredale, which has been here since the early 1900's. Much less of it is visible now, but it was in recent years used in a movie called “The Road,” and it is known as one of the world's most photographed shipwrecks.

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

