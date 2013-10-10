'Batty' Opera Comes to Central Oregon Coast

Published 10/10/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Those who fancy a bit of light opera and the music of Johann Strauss will be pleased with the upcoming offering in the central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City as “Die Fledermaus” - translation “The Bat” - comes to the Lincoln City Cultural Center on Saturday, October 19. The show will be performed by the 20 accomplished voices of Cascadia Concert Opera, a non-profit arts organization based in Eugene. “Die Fledermaus” will fly into the LCCC at 7 p.m. (Above: Enjoy the beaches of Lincoln City before and after this engaging classical music event).

Showcasing some of the finest local and regional talent, Cascadia Concert Opera presents opera in intimate venues throughout the Pacific Northwest. Each summer/fall season they present 8-12 performances across the Willamette Valley in schools, churches, libraries, public spaces, and theaters.

“At Cascadia Concert Opera we believe that opera is for everyone, and we are dedicated to bringing exceptional and imaginative opera to audiences through access, artistic excellence, and community engagement,” said artistic director Bereniece Jones-Cenento.

This season Cascadia Concert Opera presents “Die Fledermaus” by Johann Strauss II. It’s a comic operetta, first performed in 1874, about extravagance, flirtation, mistaken identity, and sweet revenge featuring some of the most captivating and memorable melodies ever composed. Fantasy and reality converge at an elegant ball as everyone from high society spouses to private and public servants enjoy the diversion of champagne and masked identities. Everyone has a secret to hide and a trick up their sleeve in this exquisite and hilarious farce. The opera will be presented in concert version with piano accompaniment and will be performed in English.

This performance is sponsored by Cascade Head Music Festival. Tickets for the October 19 show are $15 in advance and $20 at the door, and free for children age 12 and under. These are now on sale at the LCCC box office, 541-994-9994 (Visa/MC accepted). The Lincoln City Cultural Center is located inside the historic Delake School building at 540 NE Hwy. 101, in Lincoln City.

A preview of other upcoming central Oregon coast entertainment: The October schedule continues with a visit from Holland America cruise lines on October 23, a Lincoln Pops Big Band dance concert on October 26, and a visit from author Ann Rule on October 31. For details, head to lincolncity-culturalcenter.org, or call 541-994-9994.

