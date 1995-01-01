AAA Hands Out Four Diamond Honors to Oregon Lodgings, Restaurants

Published 01/20/2013

(Portland, Oregon) – AAA has announced its Four Diamond List across the United States, and 13 hotels in Oregon snagged the honors this year, along with two eateries from the area. (Above: Cannon Beach, near the Stephanie Inn)

It's the 77th year for AAA's list of top hotels and restaurants in the four or five Diamond ratings. The AAA/CAA Four and Five Diamond Ratings are the travel authority’s highest designations for hotels and restaurants.

Stephanie Inn, Cannon Beach

Two of them are from the Oregon coast.

According to AAA, the Four and Five Diamond hotels are refined and stylish with upscale physical attributes. They offer guests personalized attention and extensive amenities in a luxurious setting.

The two on the Oregon coast are Whale Cove Inn in Depoe Bay and the Stephanie Inn from Cannon Beach. Stephanie Inn also won some other serious accolades recently: the Conde Nast Traveler Gold List of Top 510 Best Hotels in the World, its fourth year in a row.

In Bend, The Oxford Hotel snagged the honors. In Sisters was FivePine Lodge & Spa, and the Sunriver Resort in Sunriver, Oregon.

In Eugene, the winner was Inn at the 5th.

Portland hotels named were Hotel Monaco Portland, Hotel Vintage Plaza, RiverPlace Hotel, The Governor Hotel, The Heathman Hotel, The Nines and The Westin Portland.

Many of these have been named consistently since as far back as 1995.

According to AAA, restaurants that received the Four or Five Diamond Rating offered a distinctive fine dining experience.

“They feature highly creative chefs, complex menus, fresh top-quality ingredients and knowledgeable staff,” AAA said in its press release.

Winning restaurants were Newberg's The Painted Lady – close to the coast range (in Yamhill Wine Country) – and Portland's Noisette Restaurant.

“AAA/CAA Four and Five Diamond establishments represent the upper echelon of the hospitality industry,” said Doreen Loofburrow, Vice President of Travel and Marketing at AAA Oregon/Idaho. “Four and Five Diamond hotels and restaurants are committed to providing every guest with a personalized experience and attentive service in comfortable, high quality surroundings and consistently exceed the expectations of the most discriminating traveler – the AAA inspector.”

AAA sends out trained inspectors using published guidelines to look at lodgings throughout the U.S. A total of 2,289 establishments (1,535 hotels and 754 restaurants) throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean received the Four Diamond Rating in the past 12 months, qualifying them for the 2013 Four Diamond Award® list.

For more information about Diamond Ratings and the complete Five Diamond hotel and restaurant lists, visit NewsRoom.AAA.com.

