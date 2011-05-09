Watery Pyrotechnics of Central Oregon Coast

Published 09/05/2011

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – What separates parts of the central Oregon coast from other areas are two sections of stunning and consistently dramatic rocky platforms. Around Depoe Bay, there are the usual mix of cliffs and sandy beaches, but these also contain plenty of basalt shelves that create giant barriers for waves to smash against. Yachats contains even more of these - some 20 miles worth (above: the North Point access).

They’re unlike other rocky spots, like those in and around Cannon Beach, Pacific City and Oceanside. You can get closer to these – and they contain more numerous places to watch such water pyrotechnics. Also, Depoe Bay’s rocky topography results in that most coveted of wave-generated spectacle: the blow hole.

At Depoe Bay – between Lincoln City and Newport – the town itself is one rock barrier after another, with more lurking just south of town. This creates a few miles worth of the oceanic drama.

You often don’t need big wave conditions at Depoe Bay to see the water do some wild stunts. At the north end of town is a tiny hidden access to a set of secretive cliffs, nicknamed the “North Point” (seen above). Here, even in all but the calmest of conditions things go bonkers, and you get some incredible incarnations and shapes of waves, the likes of which you’re not going to see anywhere else.

Depoe Bay is well known for its Spouting Horn – the only such watery geyser in the middle of a coastal town.

The sea wall and the harbor at Depoe Bay create some mesmerizing moments as well.

Just south of town sits Rodea Point, at the beginning of Otter Crest Loop Road, where waves can often fire up into the air more than 30 feet. They often roll into the place with a thunderous roar.

Along Otter Crest Loop Road, you can catch sight of quite a few massive waves smacking against these towering cliffs. Some of the cliffs you can actually get down to, via highly secretive trails.

