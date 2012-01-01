Highlights of Depoe Bay in Recent Months Documented in Video

Published 10/25/2012

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – There was lots to see along the central Oregon coast in recent months, especially with the run of exceptional weather making for some cajoling conditions not just for humans – but for whales too.

The latest video from Oregon Coast Beach Connection shows this off, with a collection of photographic highlights taken over the last few months.

Lots of sun is present, of course, but some of the best photographic conditions happened during a run of oddball misty weather, where wispy layers of moving fog were interspersed with sun poking through in engaging ways, sometimes creating unique hues.

There are plenty of night photographs that show off some extraordinary moments around Depoe Bay, such as in the bay itself, at Gleneden Beach and even the meteorological wonder of a moon halo drifting over the sea.

Devil's Punchbowl is – quite literally – seen in a new light. Look for moments of unprecedented access to the wild structure and some amazing tide pool colors. Above the Punchbowl, Otter Rock is seen in those ethereal conditions of wispy fog and sun.

There's lots to look at around Rocky Creek, just south of town, and tons going on at Rodea Point and the magnificent Otter Crest Loop. You get glimpses of stunning wave action at Rodea – and a startling lack of such action too.

Heading north, there's the highly secretive North Point area, then the video takes you to Boiler Bay. After that, there are some beautiful moments wandering the sandy wonders of Fogarty Creek Beach, where lots of engaging rock structures and scenic wonders sit.

All the photographs were taken in recent months around the Depoe Bay area, with the vast majority in September and October 2012.

You can see more photos of the Depoe Bay area at the Depoe Bay Virtual Tour. Also, Depoe Bay lodging and Depoe Bay dining options are listed below.

