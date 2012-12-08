Photo Postcards from Depoe Bay: Summer on the Central Coast

Published 08/12/2012

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast is always full of surprises, even if it is the most traveled portion of the beaches of this state.

In and around Depoe Bay, the stunning imagery just keeps flowing like a constant incoming tide of tremendous beauty. This summer has seen some remarkable moments in the area.

Above, a new, secret beach is discovered. Well, at least by one member of Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff. Those fascinating high sand levels and really calm waves allowed access to a part of Fogarty Beach – a few miles north of Depoe Bay – not normally seen. It's a tiny pocket beach of rough sands and odd rock structures, pinched between the northern edge of Fogarty Beach and the southern face of Fishing Rock State Park. Amazing stuff. More on it soon.

There have been a lot of blue skies and blue ocean on the Oregon coast recently with this tantalizing run of lovely weather. Rocky Creek State Park, just south of town, showed this off well one day in early August.

Whale sightings have been off the charts some weeks during this summer. These boats sitting just outside of the bay's mouth are getting quite the show from a nearby cetacean.

Looking down on the Devil's Punchbowl and Otter Rock area from above – from the top of Cape Foulweather.

On another recent day, the ocean was again a calm and calming blue, practically hypnotizing in its stillness. Here, at Rodea Point (between Rocky Creek and Cape Foulweather), this place is normally downright fiery in its watery madness. Waves leap into the air, sometimes to incredible heights, and ocean spray waters the cars hanging out near these basalt bluffs. But as is often seen this summer along the Oregon coast, the waves are so still it's practically like a lake, even here. Downright astounding.

For more astonishing glimpses of the Depoe Bay area, it's time to head forward in time – after the sun goes down. Here, on a nearly full-moon night, the seas surrounding Depoe Bay give new and striking meaning to the concept of the midnight sun.

Just north of town, this is Gleneden Beach in that splendid midnight sun. A mix of moonlight, starlight and streetlamps color this scene in a most memorable way.

Find Deoe Bay lodging, hotels and motels information below.

More About Depoe Bay Lodging.....

More About Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted