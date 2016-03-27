Oregon Coast Lodging News: Harbor Lights Inn now Depoe Bay Inn

Published 03/27/2016 at 6:51 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – One of the central Oregon coast's favorite little BnB hidden secrets has made a few big changes, and more are coming. Harbor Lights Inn, which overlooks Depoe Bay, is now Depoe Bay Inn. But that's just the beginning.

About a year and a half ago, owner Bob Blessinger passed away. Taking over as new owner was Terry McGrath, who brought in chef David Dixon and manager Taffy Gleason.

While the old neon sign is still up announcing Harbor Lights Inn over the bay with a warm glow, Gleason said that should be changed in the next few months as permit issues are squared away.

Now, as Depoe Bay Inn, the cozy place has made a few changes.

First off, it has become an 18-years-and-older only bed and breakfast, talking about being a “BnB for Grownups.”

Blessinger had turned the Inn's dining room into a public restaurant, but once McGrath took over it again became guests only. Gleason said that will change sometime this year, hopefully by summer, opening up Dixon's much-lauded food to the world again.

In the meantime, Gleason said the breakfast menu has grown.

“We've expanded our breakfast menu to include a wide variety of favorites,” Gleason said. “Eggs benedict with ham, bacon, shrimp, or our own special vegetarian mix; biscuits and sausage gravy with eggs, wide variety of omelets. Plus old favorites such as bacon eggs and hashbrowns, huevos rancheros made from our own recipes. And a vegetarian option: pancakes and french toast. And all breakfasts include a fresh fruit cup.”

Gleason said they can make special arrangements for early risers who are going fishing, whale watching, or would otherwise miss the breakfast times of 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

“We can provide breakfast burritos, quiches, and full access to our continental breakfast bar,” Gleason said.

The Depoe Bay Inn also has the capability to do catering with boxed lunches, special dinners, for groups or for special romantic dinners for two in front of a fireplace.

The lower level rooms are now pet friendly (with a $20 fee), and each room offers a sliding glass door that opens up to the harbor. There's a a grassy area for pets, and a patio where guests can sit and watch the boats sail in and out of the harbor.



“We also now have a guest services store with snacks, candy, sodas, mixers, basic health care and personal care items at low prices,” Gleason said.

The free DVD lending library is currently stocked with hundreds of current hits to old classics, from a huge variety of genres. New movies arrive every month, she said.

There are more changes coming up.

“W will also be refurbishing rooms and updating decor as well as adding special touches in each room,” Gleason said. Depoe Bay Inn, on the harbor at Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541-765-2322. DepoeBayInn.com.

