Central Oregon Coast Birding Events in Newport, Depoe Bay

Published 01/31/2014

(Newport, Oregon) – More fun with bird outings on the central Oregon coast will be had in February, as the Yaquina Birders & Naturalists hosts a field trip around Depoe Bay and a lecture on birds in Newport. Varied Thrush photo by Ram Papish; one of the species that could be seen during the birdwatching field trip.

First up is on Thursday, February 20, with Eric Horvath presenting "Natural History & Birding in the Galapagos."

The wildlife of Galapagos evolved in isolation, producing strange and marvelous island species, as Darwin found when he visited in 1835. See photos of these famously approachable creatures from a modern tour experience as led by Eric. This Yaquina Birders & Naturalists meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Meeting Room of Central Lincoln PUD (2129 North Coast Highway) in north Newport. Cost is free and the public is welcome. For more info, call 541-265-2965.

On Saturday, February 22 it's time to head outside into some very dramatic areas of the central Oregon coast. The "Birding Field Trip around Depoe Bay" is the subject, and Dick Demarest will lead this Yaquina Birders & Naturalists field trip. Meet at 9 a.m. in the north parking lot of Fogarty Creek State Park.

During the morning field trip you will spend time birding Fogarty Creek State Park, Boiler Bay and Depoe Bay. In the park you may see wintering songbirds like Golden-crowned Sparrow and Varied and Hermit Thrush.

February is a great time to scan the bays for seabirds including Red-throated and Pacific Loons, Western Grebes, Black Scoters, and more. The field trip is free and open to the public. Dress or bring clothes for variable weather. The entrance to the north parking lot for Fogarty Creek State Park is on Highway 101 just north of Fogarty Creek. For more information call 541-961-1307.

