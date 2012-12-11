December N. Coast Preview: Tillamook, Manzanita, Pacific City, Rockaway Beach

Published 11/12/2012

By Anne Marie DiStefano and Staff Contributions

(Tillamook, Oregon) – As December – and winter – fully descend on the north Oregon coast, those little towns in Tillamook County heat up a bit. Tillamook, Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Nehalem, Pacific City and Garibaldi all begin to bubble over with holiday cheer. (Above: Manzanita in the holidays)

This event preview showcases lower Tillamook County first, with Manzanita, Nehalem and Wheeler listings following.

Every Thursday. Line Dancing. 1 p.m. Rockaway Beach Community Center. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

November 30-December 7. Festival of Trees. Presented by the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum. Gala event December 7 at 6 p.m. 2106 Second St. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-4553.

December 1. St. Alban’s Christmas Bazaar. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. St. Alban’s Church. 2102 Sixth St. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-6192.

December 1. Tillamook Christmas Tree Lighting. City Hall. 210 Laurel Ave. Tillamook, Oregon.

December 1. Habitat for Humanity Annual Auction. Hors d’oeuvres, wine, elegant desserts, coffee and punch. There will be a silent and a live auction. TCCA Visitors Center. Two miles north of Tillamook on Hwy 101. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-7472.

December 1. Oregon Coast Festival of Lights Parade. Trophies will be awarded. Afterglow Party at the Fred Meyer Outdoor Garden Center. Tillamook, Oregon. www.ocfollightparade.org.



December 4. Pacific City-Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet. Silent auction benefits the chamber. This year’s speaker is Mike Donahue, retired KOIN TV news reporter. 7-10:30 p.m. Pelican Pub and Brewery. 33180 Cape Kiwanda Dr. Pacific City, Oregon. 503-392-4340.

December 5. Santa and Sing-a-long. Bring the kids and greet Santa as he arrives by fire truck. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

December 7-9, 14-16, 21-22. Live theater: “The Christmas Express.” Presented by the Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts. Friday-Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday 2 p.m. TAPA Barn. 12th & Ivy streets. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-7940. www.tillamooktheater.com.

December 8. Second Street Public Market Christmas Bazaar. Kids’ karaoke, cookie decorating and more fun. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-9797.

December 16. Tillamook Swiss Society breakfast. $7. 8-11 a.m. The Swiss Hall. 4605 Brookfield Ave. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-812-0591.

December 31. New Years Eve Bingo. Ring in the New Year with bingo! Rockaway Beach Lions Club. 268 S. Anchor St. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2199.

WHEELER, NEHALEM, MANZANITA

Every Tuesday and Thursday. Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages who are interested in working with clay are encouraged to visit. Tuesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday 5-8 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Every Sunday. Life Drawing. This is an opportunity to practice drawing the human figure with a live model in a supportive and engaged atmosphere. The studio fee is $15 for the three hours and any experience level can join in. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Hoffman House Studios Drawing Room. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

December 4. Photo Salon. Photographers, fans and collectors are invited to a new salon focusing on the art of photography. For more information contact Gene Dieken at service@neahkahnie.net. 7-9 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

December 22. Manzanita Film Series. 7:30 p.m. $7. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

