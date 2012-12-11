Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

Pacific City, Oregon

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

There will not be another property built like this in Cannon Beach in our lifetimes. Rare, premiere ocean front location; handsome, dramatic architecture and tasteful, fun (nostalgic) beach interiors. Overlooks Haystack Rock. 100 percent smoke free. Imaginative special occasion packages. Massive wood burning lobby fireplace. Library w/ fireplace, stocked with impressive book collection. Pet and family friendly. Lavish continental buffet breakfast. In-room fireplaces, mini-kitchens. Jacuzzi tubs in select rooms. DVD players, complimentary movies. Morning paper. Warm cookies.

A castle on the coast. Fine antiques, gourmet breakfast, luxury w/ ocean views, pet friendly. Social hour in the eve. Have to see to believe. East Ocean Rd., just north of the Arch Cape Tunnel. Arch Cape, Oregon (s. of Cannon Beach and Seaside). www.archcapehouse.com. 800-436-2848

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

December N. Coast Preview: Tillamook, Manzanita, Pacific City, Rockaway Beach

Published 11/12/2012

By Anne Marie DiStefano and Staff Contributions

(Tillamook, Oregon) – As December – and winter – fully descend on the north Oregon coast, those little towns in Tillamook County heat up a bit. Tillamook, Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Nehalem, Pacific City and Garibaldi all begin to bubble over with holiday cheer. (Above: Manzanita in the holidays)

This event preview showcases lower Tillamook County first, with Manzanita, Nehalem and Wheeler listings following.

Every Thursday. Line Dancing. 1 p.m. Rockaway Beach Community Center. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

November 30-December 7. Festival of Trees. Presented by the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum. Gala event December 7 at 6 p.m. 2106 Second St. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-4553.

December 1. St. Alban’s Christmas Bazaar. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. St. Alban’s Church. 2102 Sixth St. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-6192.

December 1. Tillamook Christmas Tree Lighting. City Hall. 210 Laurel Ave. Tillamook, Oregon.

December 1. Habitat for Humanity Annual Auction. Hors d’oeuvres, wine, elegant desserts, coffee and punch. There will be a silent and a live auction. TCCA Visitors Center. Two miles north of Tillamook on Hwy 101. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-7472.

December 1. Oregon Coast Festival of Lights Parade. Trophies will be awarded. Afterglow Party at the Fred Meyer Outdoor Garden Center. Tillamook, Oregon. www.ocfollightparade.org.
 
December 4. Pacific City-Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet. Silent auction benefits the chamber. This year’s speaker is Mike Donahue, retired KOIN TV news reporter. 7-10:30 p.m. Pelican Pub and Brewery. 33180 Cape Kiwanda Dr. Pacific City, Oregon. 503-392-4340.

December 5. Santa and Sing-a-long. Bring the kids and greet Santa as he arrives by fire truck. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

December 7-9, 14-16, 21-22. Live theater: “The Christmas Express.” Presented by the Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts. Friday-Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday 2 p.m. TAPA Barn. 12th & Ivy streets. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-7940. www.tillamooktheater.com.

December 8. Second Street Public Market Christmas Bazaar. Kids’ karaoke, cookie decorating and more fun. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-9797.

December 16. Tillamook Swiss Society breakfast. $7. 8-11 a.m. The Swiss Hall. 4605 Brookfield Ave. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-812-0591.

December 31. New Years Eve Bingo. Ring in the New Year with bingo! Rockaway Beach Lions Club. 268 S. Anchor St. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2199.

WHEELER, NEHALEM, MANZANITA

Every Tuesday and Thursday. Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages who are interested in working with clay are encouraged to visit. Tuesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday 5-8 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Every Sunday. Life Drawing. This is an opportunity to practice drawing the human figure with a live model in a supportive and engaged atmosphere.  The studio fee is $15 for the three hours and any experience level can join in. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Hoffman House Studios Drawing Room. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

December 4. Photo Salon. Photographers, fans and collectors are invited to a new salon focusing on the art of photography. For more information contact Gene Dieken at service@neahkahnie.net. 7-9 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

December 22. Manzanita Film Series. 7:30 p.m. $7. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

More About Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Beautifully wooded natural setting at quiet south end of Cannon Beach. Great during winter storms with a new book by the fireplace – or when the sun is out for family fun and beach strolling. Handsome beach cottage-style architecture. Lush flowering gardens and naturalized courtyard pond. Warm, inviting guest rooms. Continental buffet breakfast. Warm Cookies. Family and Pet Friendly. Welcome gifts. Smoke-free. Complimentary Wireless Connectivity. Wine and book signing events.

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches
Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

LATEST from Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Nehalem

Manzanita, Rockaway Beach Oregon Coast Virtual Tour, Blog - Guide to Manzanit...
From Oswald State Park, Manzanita, Nehalem, Highway 53, Wheeler to Rockaway Beach. A Guide to Manzanita, Nehalem Bay, Wheeler and Rockaway - Beaches and Landmarks in dozens of Oregon Coast pictures, blog

Rockaway Beach, Oregon Tourism, Sites and Sights
What was once called Garibaldi Beach, according to the history books, became named Rockaway Beach early in the last century and has been a tourism hotspot ever since
Stunning Sights of Manzanita, a N. Oregon Coast Oasis (Photo Tour)
This little north Oregon coast village is a kind of forested wonder and oasis of breathtaking sights and attractions tucked away a bit from the masses of traffic zipping along Highway 101
Rockaway Beach Briefly - A Small Photographic Tour
ockaway Beach has been a favorite Oregon coast destination for over 100 years now, albeit a bit clandestinely
Manzanita, Oregon Explorations: Photos of Stunning Sunsets at Manzanita
Between Cannon Beach and the Nehalem Bay sits the somewhat secretive village of Manzanita
N. Coast Time Lapse: Manzanita, Wheeler, Cannon Beach, Seaside
The latest video experiment from Oregon Coast Beach Connection shows some fascinating things happening with the scenery that we see everyday
Rockaway's Recent Remarkable Discoveries.
Rockaway Beach sits spread out over seven miles of exquisite and pristine sands;Rockaway Beach lodging, dining
More Reasons to Meander Around Manzanita
You could literally spend days just bouncing around the beaches and the nooks and crannies of this north Oregon coast town and never get bored
Astounding Sights and Sounds Between Cannon Beach and Manzanita
For those intrepid explorers of the Oregon coast it's a goldmine of fantastic sights and discoveries
Details and Delights of an Oregon Landmark: Exploring Rockaway Beach
This is the calm and cozy sandy wonder from the Oregon coast, boasting seven miles of soft granules and a kind of 1800's Old West look against an ocean backdrop
Romantic Walks and Great Makeout Spots on the Oregon Coast
You can't surpass the Oregon coast for the cuddle factor: romance in Manzanita, Cannon Beach, Oceanside, Yachats and Florence; plus lodging, dining
Oregon Coast in 2011: Most Memorable Photos of Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway A...
15 minutes south of Cannon Beach, you'll find the Nehalem Bay area, with its viewpoints and the towns of Manzanita, Rockaway, Nehalem and Wheeler

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 

Follow us on

Oregon Coast Lodging
Seaside
Cannon Beach Lodging
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Lodging
Waldport Lodging
Yachats Lodging
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Specials

Dining Guide
Seaside
Cannon Beach Dining
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants
Tillamook Bay Restaurants, Dining
Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Newport Restaurants, Dining
Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining
Florence Restaurants, Dining
Restaurant Reviews

Coast Events Calendar
Astoria
Seaside, Cannon Beach Calendar
Manzanita, Rockaway Events
Tillamook, Pacific City Calendar
Lincoln City Events Calendar
Newport, Depoe Bay Events Calendar
Yachats Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Travel News

Coastal Bars, Lounges

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access, attraction

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

OREGON COAST VIRTUAL TOURS
Explore Every Beach Spot
Seaside, Oregon
Seaside
Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler and Rockaway Oregon Coast
Nehalem Bay- Manzanita, Wheeler
Oregon Coast: Tillamook Bay, Tillamook, Bay City, Barview, Garibaldi
Tillamook Bay, Garibaldi, Bay City
Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
Three Cape Loop: Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts
Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Inland Highway 101
Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery; Neskowin
Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay
Newport, Nye Beach on the Oregon Coast
Newport
Waldport, Seal Rock
Waldport / Seal Rock
Yachats
Yachats
Between Florence and Yachats - oodles of secret beaches
Upper Lane County

Secrets of the Season

Unusual Travel Articles TravelParanormal.com allows you to submit your own creepy tale or debunk one - or see up-to-the-minute news headlines about travel and the paranormal.

News Headlines from All Over Oregon Need to scan Oregon headlines? Constantly updated news from all over Oregon: a comprehensive, up-to-the-minute display of news headlines from a variety of media

Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels, Rentals

A Guide to Oregon Coast Seafood Restaurants, Dining

 

 

 