Published 11/13/2012

By Anne Marie DiStefano and Staff Contributions

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Two of the most charming holiday vibes happen on the north Oregon coast at Seaside and Cannon Beach. Take a look at December in the two towns and you’ll find yourself surrounded by the warmest vibes of the season.

Ongoing. Yoga classes. Drop-ins welcome. $10-$15. Cannon Beach Yoga Arts. 251 N. Hemlock, 2nd floor. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-440-1649.

November 23-January 1. Haystack Holidays. Avoid the hurried, harried city pace and come to beautifully decorated Cannon Beach to enjoy relaxed, quality shops, galleries, seasonal events, live theater, and fine restaurants. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

December 1. Haystack Holidays Lamp Lighting. Kick off the holidays the old fashioned way. Homemade goodies and refreshments served upstairs after the ceremony. 4-5 p.m. Sandpiper Square. 172 N. Hemlock. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2623.

December 1. Seaside First Saturday Art Walk. Maps for the walk are available at participating businesses, the Seaside Chamber and Seaside Visitors Bureau. 5-7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-739-6042. www.acbld20.org.

December 1, 8, 15. Gingerbread Tea. The Seaside Museum and Historical Society presents the annual holiday Gingerbread Tea. 2-4 p.m. Butterfield Cottage. 570 Necanicum Drive. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-7065. www.seasidemuseum.org/christmas.cfm.

December 1, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 29. Live theater: “A Christmas Carol.” Musical version of the Charles Dickens classic. Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

December 1-31. Feed the Seals Food Drive. For two cans of food per person you can gain admission to the Seaside Aquarium. Last year they were able to deliver over 300 pounds of food to Seaside’s food bank. 200 N. Prom. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6211. www.seasideaquarium.com.

December 6. Lecture: Western Snowy Plover Recovery. A free community lecture co-sponsored by Friends of Haystack Rock and the Cannon Beach Library. 7-8:30 p.m. Cannon Beach Library. 131 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

December 7. Pearl Harbor Memorial Service. The public is invited to a memorial service to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and to honor the memory of those who sacrificed and served. 10 a.m. with a Coast Guard fly-over at 10:55 a.m. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-8585. www.seasideconvention.com.

December 7. Providence Seaside Hospital Festival of Trees concert. Featuring the Cannon Beach Chorus. $10. 7 p.m. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-717-7600. www.seasideconvention.com.

December 7-9. Christian Christmas Conference. Featuring Art Azurdia. Cannon Beach Conference Center. 289 N. Spruce St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1501.

December 8. Providence Seaside Hospital Festival of Trees. Community open house, and a visit from Santa. Free. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-717-7600. www.seasideconvention.com.

December 8. Providence Seaside Hospital Festival of Trees gala and auction. Featuring pianist Tom Grant. $100. 5:30 p.m. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-717-7600. www.seasideconvention.com.

December 14. Cannon Beach Chorus Christmas Concert. 7 p.m. $10. Cannon Beach Community Church. 132 E. Washington. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-0378.

December 20. A Winter Solstice Celebration with Hanz Araki and Kathryn Claire. The longest night of the year is made bright on the Oregon coast with the light of music, storytelling and wonder when musicians Hanz Araki (flute, whistles, vocals) and Kathryn Claire (fiddle, guitar, vocals) share their acclaimed Celtic music. 7:30 p.m. $15. Coaster Theater. 108 N. Hemlock. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242.

