Oregon Debris Team Holds Cleanups, Needs Volunteers

Published 11/10/2012

(Oregon Coast) – With new winter storms bringing in more marine debris, the groups charged with keeping an eye on such stuff are gearing up for further action. Oregon's Marine Debris Team has issued a report about recent activities and a heads up about more opportunities to either help monitor certain areas of the Oregon coast for debris or actual cleanups.

November 12. Port Orford and Marine Debris Monitoring. Help the Redfish Rocks Community Team to monitor a 100m transect shoreside of the marine reserve in Port Orford. Meet at Port Orford Ocean Resource Team office at 2:30 p.m. to obtain instructions and tools. tyson@oceanresourceteam.org for more info.

November 12. Marine Debris Monitoring at Gold Beach. The Curry County Surfrider/4H Club needs more assistance in monitoring a 100m transect in Gold Beach. Another partnership with NOAA's shoreside marine debris monitoing program. The group meets at 4 p.m. at the Curry County Extension office in Gold Beach. Contact davejlacey@yahoo.com for more info.

November 17. Beach Cleanup South Beach, Newport. Coordinated by the Newport Chapter of Surfrider Foundation and Oregon Coast Community College Student Council, the groups have organized this scouring of the beaches next to Newport. More information can be found at oregon.surfrider.org/newport. Contact Vince Pappalardo for questions or details.

November 25. Beach Cleanup at Siltcoos Outlet, Florence. “Just eight miles south of Florence, this beach always needs some love,” the Marine Debris Team said about this spot. The cleanup happens from 10:30 to 1 p.m. Contact Jo at florenceyamahajf@gmail.com for more info.

The Marine Debris Team is also recruiting coordinators for more debris cleanup efforts.

“This winter we're gearing up to train volunteers interested in being area coordinators for our team,” the Debris Team said in a recent press release. “Area coordinators support cleanup and response efforts within a specified geographic range of the coast. They will work often with our team leaders, state park managers and rangers and additionally support monitoring and tracking of debris.”

Contact oregon@surfrider.org for further information or head to Surfrider.org.

Photo above by Terry Morse

